Community cookout
The United Social Club of Winterville will host a community cookout from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday at Hillcrest Park, 2418 Carmon St., Winterville. The event is open to the public and will feature music, bouncers, games, burgers, drinks and hot dogs.
‘La Cage Aux Folles’
Farmville Community Arts Center will present “La Cage Aux Folles” at 7 p.m. through Saturday at Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St., Farmville. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 for members and $20-25 for others. To order, visit tinyurl.com/2asj953u or call 753-3832.
Kings of Q
Kings of Q Barbecue Festival will be held today and Saturday in downtown Ayden and will feature live music, rides, vendors and the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned cook-off from 5-11 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. The cook-off teams will set up downtown and judging will take place at Ayden Christian Church, 462 Second St. “Smokehouse Alley,” a collection of food truck vendors offering barbecue-related food will be set up behind Town Hall. A Hog Hollerin’ contest is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the West Avenue stage.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical & Arts Society Museum, 554 Second St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday during the Kings of Q Barbecue Cook-Off and Festival. Visitors can enjoy an exhibit on the town’s whole-hog barbecue evolution to the two “Kings of Q” of today. Tools, photos, books and an informative video round out the exhibit. No admission is charged, although donations are welcomed. Two added bonuses: the Alex Warren Photographic Art Exhibit is in the gallery for a limited time, and the Oak Drive Band will perform on the lawn from 11 a.m.-noon. There will be no open house on Sunday.
Differently Abled Fair
Koinonia Christian Center Church will host the annual Differently Abled Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The free, carnival-style event will include games, music, crafts, photo stations, food and activities. It is exclusively for individuals diagnosed with severe and profound disabilities and their immediate families. For more information, visit kccfamily.com or call 752-1898.
Food giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264 Washington, in Pitt County, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Call 975-6944 for information
Big Band concert
The Emerald City Big Band, The Tar River Community Band and special guests will hold the Charles Alford Memorial Concert at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will celebrate Alford’s love of music with these bands he helped to establish many years ago. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
First anniversary
The Anointed Pearls of Faith first year anniversary is on Saturday, May 21, at ECU’s A.J. Fletcher Music Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. Program starts at 6 p.m. featuring New Creations, Big James Barrett and The Golden Jubilees, Stephen Dixon and Company, Hearts of Men, Shirley McNeil and the Singers of Faith and The Gospel Crusaders. For more information, contact Jimmie Swinson at 864-3369 or Doris Barnes 714-0152.