JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves meals between 10:30 a.m. and noon Monday-Friday. Evening meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. For information call 561-7519.
Paint in the Park
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department and the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge will host Paint in the Park from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The free plein-air paint event invites artists to take advantage of the natural environment as they create works of art. It also provides a chance for them to meet other artists and to show their creations on stage at 3 p.m. Visit emergegallery.com for more information.
Drive-through food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. on the second on Tuesday. The event provides boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats. Call 714-7373 for information.
Concert on the Common
The Embers Featuring Craig Woolard will perform at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St., as part of the Concert on the Common series at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater. The event also will feature food trucks and adult beverages sponsored by the Junior League of Greenville.
Poem in Pocket Day
Pitt County Master Gardeners will celebrate “Poem in your Pocket Day” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the Children’s Garden of the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle. A poetry reading will be held at 10:30. Children will also be able to discover “poems in pockets” and participate in creating poems. Parents, teachers and children are encouraged to attend. Call 902-1709.
Food giveaway
Mount Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 224 Boyd St., Winterville, will hold a drive-through food bag giveaway for the Winterville community from 9-10 a.m. May 28. Call the Rev. Cathy Harper at 364-5665 for information.
Memorial Day
Greenville Recreation and Parks is partnering with the Pitt County Veterans Council to mark Memorial Day at 11 a.m. on May 30. The ceremony will take place at the war memorial at the center of Town Common, 105 E. First St.
Exercise study
The ECU Department of Kinesiology is looking for male and female research subjects, ages 18-80, eligible for compensation who would like to begin a three-month exercise training program focused on how molecules within the body are affected by physical activity and exercise. Supervised sessions involve resistance or aerobic exercises accompanied by unique health assessments and monitoring. Email jonesdo16@ecu.edu or houmardj@ecu.edu.
Host families needed
Terre des Langues is seeking host families for 10 French students in Greenville-area for June 18-July 10 and July 10-31 along with two teachers. The students are 15 to 18 and will be matched individually with their host families according to gender, activities and interests. No special activity is required of their hosts, who need not have children to qualify. The participants have a strong motivation to improve their competency in English, share their culture and discover the American way of life. Contact Frederic Fladdenmuller at 754-2136 or write to fladenmullerf@ecu.edu.