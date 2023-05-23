Email announcements at least a week in advance to community@reflector.com.
Small Business Awards
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its Small Business Awards Breakfast at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/414f96S.
Shred-a-thon
The Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, will sponsor a shred-a-thon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Paper only, no notebooks, newspapers, books on magazines. Call 747-5436 for more information.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering the following classes and programs. All offerings are free and located at the Pitt County Senior Wellness Center, 4551 County Home Road, unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Jewelry-making class, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. Cost is $5.
Living a Healthy Life With Chronic Conditions, 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, May 24-June 28. Class will be held at the West Greenville Senior Wellness Center, 1118 West Fifth St.
Second Annual Brainiac Boot Camp, 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, June 7-28. Cost is $20 and includes a camp T-shirt. Paid registration deadline is Friday.
Hands-on CPR class, 10-11:30 a.m. May 31.
Auto Mechanics for Dummies, 2-4 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays, June 1-9. Cost is $85. Register by calling 252-493-7625 or email gpnichols316@my.pittcc.edu.
Farmville auditions
Farmville Community Arts Council, 3723 N Main St, Farmville, will host auditions for “The Seussification of A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Ages 13-19 may audition for the teen show, and auditions will consist of cold readings. For more information, email Natasha@farmville-arts.org.
Fossil Festival
The North Carolina Fossil Festival, hosted by the Aurora Fossil Museum, will take place Friday through Monday in the downtown area around Aurora Fossil Museum’s Fossil Park, 400 Main St. Visit ncfossilfest.com or call 322-4238.
Senior guidance sessions
First Christian Church of Grifton, 579 Queen St., will offer a pair of educational forums for senior citizens, caregivers and those planning for retirement. Attorney Jim Purnell will speak on “The ABCs of Getting Your Affairs in Order” at 1 p.m. on June 3. The session will review legal documents every senior citizen should consider having. Purnell works at White & Allen in Kinston. Rick Zeck and Alexis Welch will discuss “What the Pitt Council of Aging and the AARP Can Do for You” at 1 p.m. on June 10. Zeck is the Executive Director of the Pitt County Council on Aging, and Welch is a representative of AARP. Call 864-5297 for information.
Operation Sunshine
Operation Sunshine is celebrating its 55th Anniversary at 4 p.m. on June 3 at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church with a program and banquet. Celebrate with the girls and meet the board of directors. The speaker is Mary Nobles Maultsby, an alumnus of Operation Sunshine. Alumni are encouraged to attend. To rsvp and for more information contact Veronica Stokes at 341-8235 or email operationsunshine03@gmail.com.
Civic Ballet Recital
The Greenville Civic Ballet will present its 2023 Spring Recital “Live in HD” at noon on June 3 and 8 p.m. on June 4 at ECU’s Wright Auditorium, 100 Founders Drive. Tickets are now on sale. All sales are final. Any tickets remaining on the day of the recital will go on sale at the door 45 minutes prior to curtain. Buy tickets at ecuarts.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/.