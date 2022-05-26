Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Magnolia auditions
Magnolia Arts Center will host auditions for “Clue” at 6 p.m. today and Friday at 1703 E. 14th St. Show dates are from July 14-17 and July 21-23. Those auditioning may prepare a one-minute comedic monologue. Additional audition materials will be provided. For more information, contact Mitch at mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com or 468-8708.
Poem in Pocket Day
Pitt County Master Gardeners will celebrate “Poem in your Pocket Day” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the Children’s Garden of the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle. A poetry reading will be held at 10:30. Children will also be able to discover “poems in pockets” and participate in creating poems. Parents, teachers and children are encouraged to attend. Call 902-1709.
Gospel and blues
The Farmville Community Arts Council will host Gospel and Blues Night at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Paramount Theater, 3723 N. Main St. The event will feature recording artists, including the Glorifying Vines Sisters and Shirley McNeil with the Gospel Singers of Faith. General admission tickets are $5 and will be available at the door or online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/65388.
Food distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Everyone in need is welcome. Call Minister Willie Gatling at 325-4162 for information.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food such as canned meat, vegetables, fruit, beans, cereal and pasta starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Everyone is welcome. Drive up, provide your name and the number of people in your household and they will put the bags in your trunk. Call 752-6154.
Memorial Day
Greenville Recreation and Parks is partnering with the Pitt County Veterans Council to mark Memorial Day at 11 a.m. on Monday. The ceremony will take place at the war memorial at the center of Town Common, 105 E. First St.
Golf tournament
Koinonia Community Solutions is hosting The Opportuni-TEE Golf Tournament and Luncheon on June 9 at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. The event aims to raise $50,000 to fund youth education and development programming and economic empowerment initiatives that include soft skills trainings, job fairs, career coaching and resources. Sponsorships, luncheon tickets and golf team registration can be obtained by contacting Michele Marston-Stevens at mmarston@koinoniasolutions.org or by visiting koinoniacommunity-solutions-opportuni-tee-golf-classic.perfectgolfevent.com.
Picnic in the Park
Arts of the Pamlico will hold A Picnic in the Park with Alex Williams of Kool and the Gang from 5-8 p.m. on June 12 at Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park, 119 Water St., Washington. Admission is free. Williams promises a nonstop three-hour performance with music ranging from Kool and the Gang and The Commodores to The Bee Gees, Hall and Oates, Kenny Loggins and more. Arts of the Pamlico will have beer, wine and soft drinks for sale. The Jerk Truck will offer jerk chicken, curry, rice and peas, jerk sandwiches and more.