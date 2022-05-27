Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Training center open house
The Bethel Employment Skills Training Center will host an open house from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at 7449 N. Main Street, Bethel. The event will feature the Pitt Community College Mobile Demonstration Lab as well as industry partners sharing information regarding job opportunities. For more information, contact Stephenie McLean at Mcleansam@gmail.com or call 333-0089.
K-12 Art Exhibit
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St., will hold the annual Pitt County Schools K-12 Student Art Exhibition June 3-Aug. 25. The opening reception will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 3 as part of Uptown Greenville’s First Friday ArtWalk. The exhibition will feature artwork created by students from the elementary, middle and high schools in the Pitt County School system.
Proud to be an American
Walstonburg American Legion Post 332 will host its 14th Proud to be an American day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 4 on Main Street. The event will include arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and the Walstonburg Volunteer Fire Department’s famous barbecue. It honors veterans, active-duty military and fallen heroes with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The U.S. Marine Corps Rifle team from Cherry Point will give a 21-gun salute. The Original I-42 Band and others will entertain. The event also will feature a raffle for $6,000 in prizes including a $3,000 grand prize.
Day of Encouragement
St. John Missionary Baptist Church Soul-Saving Center will host the seventh annual Youth Incarceration Prevention Ministry from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 4 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Dontae Sharpe will be the featured speaker along with local ministers and law enforcement officials. The event aims to enrich, empower, and educate youth by guiding them through ministry and partnership with the community. It will feature vendors, food trucks, music and more. Gift cards and gas cards will be distributed.
Golf tournament
Koinonia Community Solutions is hosting The Opportuni-TEE Golf Tournament and Luncheon on June 9 at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. The event aims to raise $50,000 to fund youth education and development programming, economic empowerment initiatives that include soft skills trainings, job fairs, career coaching and resources. Sponsorships, luncheon tickets or golf team registration can be obtained by contacting Michele Marston-Stevens at mmarston@koinoniasolutions.org, or visit koinoniacommunity-solutions-opportuni-tee-golf-classic.perfectgolfevent.com.
Picnic in the Park
Arts of the Pamlico will hold A Picnic in the Park with Alex Williams of Kool and the Gang 5-8 p.m. on June 12 at Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park, 119 Water St., Washington. Admission is free. Arts of the Pamlico will have beer, wine and soft drinks for sale. The Jerk Truck will offer jerk chicken, curry, rice and peas, jerk sandwiches and more.
Host families needed
Terre des Langues is seeking host families for 10 French students in Greenville-area for June 18-July 10 and July 10-31 along with two teachers. No special activity is required of hosts, who need not to have children to qualify. Contact Frederic Fladdenmuller at 754-2136 or write to fladenmullerf@ecu.edu.