Council on Aging programs
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers will be held on 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays July 1-Aug. 5. Call Tamyra at 974-1847 or Brandie at 974-1854 to register.
Walk With Ease, a six week walking program for individuals with arthritis and other ongoing health conditions, is scheduled 10-11 a.m. June 2-July 9 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Call 752-1717, ext. 201 to register.
A jewelry class will be held on 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Cost is $5. Call 752-1717, ext. 201, for information and to register.
A summertime wreath-making class will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 19. Call 752-1717, ext. 201, to register and get a supplies list.
A new senior singles group is starting 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Please call 752-1717, ext 201 to register.
The next Road to Resources program will be 3 p.m. Monday, June 15. The topic is Heart Health. Seating is limited; call 752-1717 to reserve your seat.
School auction
John Paul II Catholic High School, 2725 E. 14th St., is hosting an online auction as part of the school’s fundraiser, March with the Saints. While the event, scheduled for March, had to be canceled due to coronavirus, the online auction continues until 9 p.m. Sunday, May 31. Auction items include about half a dozen boats crafted by the school’s boat-building classes. The boats will be available for viewing from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 29, at the school. (The rain date is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 30). Teacher Glenn Joyner will be available at this event to answer questions about the boats. To place an online bid, visit jp2highschool.com.
Consumer study
Researchers at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are seeking members of the public to participate in a study of consumers’ willingness to pay for North Carolina value-added agriculture. Study participants will take part in a Zoom virtual focus group and receive a $25 gift card. Participants must have internet access and familiarity with Zoom. Participation is limited and will be on a first come, first serve basis. Contact Mrs. Jarvetta Bynum at 336-508-1229 or jsbynum@ncat.edu by June 3.
Med Month
May is International Mediterranean Diet Month (aka Med Month). The celebration creates awareness of the delicious foods and wide-ranging health benefits associated with the Mediterranean way of eating and living. The Med way is simple, delicious and satisfying. It reflects a way of eating that is traditional in the countries that surround the Mediterranean Sea and includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, nuts, seeds, and olive oil and limits highly processed foods and added sugar. Learn to prepare simple, healthy and delicious food for you and your family beginning June 3. Space is limited. Register at Eventbrite. Call Taneisha Armstrong, Family & Consumer Sciences extension agent, at 252-902-1714.
New farmers market hours
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 252-814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/
