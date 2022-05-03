Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Marsh Sparrow presentation
Marae West, doctoral candidate at UNCW, will present “Marsh Sparrows: Investigating their winter population biology in North Carolina,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the River Park North Bird Club meeting. Little is known about the winter population biology of Nelson’s, salt marsh and seaside sparrows in North Carolina. This research aims to fill the gaps regarding their winter populations and the impacts of sea-level rise on their winter habitats. The club meets in the center at River Park North.
Food boxes
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Call 975-6944 for information.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. Call 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Business After Hours
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its business after hours membership networking event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Bailey’s Fine Jewelry, 511 Red Banks Road. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/may-business-after-hours-baileys-fine-jewelry/ to register. Call 752-4101, Ext. 2223 for information.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, starts its summer hours this week. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Senior show
ECU’s Gray Gallery will host the BFA Senior Group Exhibition through Friday. The show will feature painting, drawing, printmaking and ceramics. An opening reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. May 6 as part of the First Friday Artwalk. Visit ecu.edu/arts.
Big Band concert
The Emerald City Big Band, The Tar River Community Band and special guests will hold the Charles Alford Memorial Concert at 3 p.m. May 21, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will celebrate Alford’s love of music with these bands he helped to establish many years ago. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
First anniversary
The Anointed Pearls of Faith first year anniversary is May 21, at ECU’s A.J. Fletcher Music Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. Program starts at 6 p.m. featuring New Creations, Big James Barrett and The Golden Jubilees, Stephen Dixon and Company, Hearts of Men, Shirley McNeil and the Singers of Faith and The Gospel Crusaders. For more information contact Jimmie Swinson at 864-3369 or Doris Barnes 714-0152.
Plant sale
The Master Gardener volunteers at the Pitt County Arboretum will hold their 2022 Spring Plant Sale starting at 9 a.m. May 14, for Friends of the Arboretum and at 10 a.m. for the general public. It runs until noon next to the arboretum gardens at 403 Government Circle.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum, 2543 Church St. is open from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday in the Cox-Ange House. The museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Call 321-2660.