Training center open house
The Bethel Employment Skills Training Center, located next to the pharmacy on Main Street., will host an open house at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The event will feature the PCC Mobile Demonstration Lab as well as industry partners sharing information regarding job opportunities. Email mcleansam@gmail.com or call 333-0089.
Food giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. Call 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesdays at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. The open-air market features a farmers market-style array of goods and hand-crafted items, along with musical entertainment, food and beer. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Art reception
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host an opening reception for the new exhibit, “Growing Up Queer in the South,” from 5-8 p.m. on Friday. The exhibition continues through Sept. 24 with 63 works in a variety of media. There is no admission charge. Visit gmoa.org or call 758-1946.
Squawk & Squeal
The Greenville Jaycees will host the second annual Squawk & Squeal plate sale starting at noon on Saturday at Third Street Education Center, 600 W. Third St., to support the center’s programming. Plates are $10 each and include BBQ, chicken, green beans, mac and cheese and a roll. Plates will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Cash or Venmo @GreenvilleJaycees. To pre-order your plate, Venmo $10.
Newcomers club
The June meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held on June 8 beginning with a social time at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Cost is $20 payable at the door. Singer and songwriter John “Singer” Benson will entertain. Email reservations by Sunday to newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Disaster Recourses
The Association of Mexicans in Eastern North Carolina will host the Eastern North Carolina Disaster Recourse Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 11 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will feature information about volunteer opportunities, emergency information, food, games and demonstrations as hurricane season begins. The event is free and open to everyone. Contact ncldra@amexcannc.org or 329-0593 to be a vendor, volunteer or sponsor.
SUMMER Camp
The deadline to enroll for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office SUMMER Camp in partnership with Pitt County Schools is June 13. The Sheriff’s Understanding, Monitoring, Mentoring, Educating and Rewarding youth camp will be held at Wellcome Middle School, 3101 N. Memorial Drive, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20-July 21 for youth 8-13. Contact Venus Curry at 902-2776 for information.