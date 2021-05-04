Here is a list to help you write gooder: Avoid cliches like the plague; they’re old hat. Parenthetical remarks (however relevant) are unnecessary. Do not use a foreign word when there is an adequate quid pro quo. Exaggeration is a billion times worse than understatement. Don’t repeat yourself, or say what you said before. Be more or less specific. Proofread carefully to see if you any words out. BYH, happy writing!
BYH to downtown Greenville’s public and private buildings. Have you ever thought of creating a lighting design plan to string lights along roof and sides of your structures? Doing this in various colors would create a vibrant look and feel at nighttime. I have seen this done in other cities and it looks magnificent.
BYH to Greenville police officer Cori Smith for doing a great job leading efforts to protect the students and residents in The Grid. Officer Smith is a role model for Greenville police and had built trust with the students and residents in The Grid for several years. The Grid is a special place and we appreciate all that Officer Smith had done for us.
BYH to all the submissions about ALE’s and GPD’s presence downtown and The Grid. Once again law enforcement loses touch with common-sense thinking and over-polices to the point where they have a public perception issue on their hands. Remember the definition of moderation and the term everything in moderation. ALE and GPD need to practice policing in moderation. Good lord, these are college students for crying out loud.
NO BYH to the person calling The Grid, The Greed. Out of all the University of North Carolina System school college towns, ECU is very fortunate to have the opportunity to house so many students walking distance to its campus and downtown alike. Most students can live in The Grid for substantially lower rents than the newer student housing projects downtown. They seem to enjoy the area so let’s welcome them!
Yes, unarmed white people are killed by police (9% white, 14% black and 5% hispanic). However, 83% involve armed people. That is what police are confronted with the majority of the time. Also, white people represent the majority (52%) of lethal force killings by police while black people represent the disproportionate (32%) group with a 2% higher fatality rate. I pray for the day when all Americans can live without the fear of gun violence.
BYH, tax all the churches to pay for universal health care. It’s what God would have wanted.
Why doesn’t Greenville not have youth softball? Why do smaller towns have it?
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.