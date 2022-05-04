BMH, I used to sneak out of my house to go to parties, now I sneak out of parties to go to my house.
Bless my heart, I’m fairly certain that the guy who put the first r in February also decided how Wednesday should be spelled.
Bless your heart Greenville Councilman Will Bell for taking a leadership role in doing away with the 500-foot rule separating bars Uptown. As you are the area manager of a spirits distribution company and son-in-law of ABC Board Chairman Max Joyner Jr., you should recuse yourself from all votes related to this issue.
Hey little girl in the black jeep, you need to cool your jets and be more civilized and safety-minded before you encounter the Mayhem Man.
Democrats always claim that Republicans are “taking us back to Jim Crow.” We know that’s not true because the Democrats were in charge of the Jim Crow era. The Democrats are however taking us back to 1984. Not the year, the book! Welcome to the new Minister of Truth, Nina Jankowicz.
BYH, it is the same time distance between today and Woodstock as it is between Woodstock and 1916.
BYH to those losing their minds because Mark Meadows was registered to vote in three states. Elections workers check the national database after all and that’s why they didn’t purge him after he didn’t vote in those states. Remember McRae Dowless? He harvested ballots for Democrats for 30 years (it’s illegal). The one and only time he did it for a Republican, he got prosecuted.
Bless your heart to the Winterville Community Fire Department for splitting 12 years ago to save the citizens’ tax money only to have already raised taxes once and now asking for almost a 40 percent increase. Way to look out for us taxpayers.
Since May is Celiac Awareness Month, it is time to thank Dr. S, who never gave up on me. I can’t believe it’s been 17 years since I was diagnosed with celiac disease. Dr. S. is the best! I am celebrating with a delicious gluten-free chocolate cookie ... or two.
If Pitt County electrical rates go up in the near future, it will not be because of Joe Biden. It will be because of Greenville Utilities’ unexpected multimillion-dollar cost overruns from creating the transformer line for crypto-miner Compute North. BOH.
The local mayoral race appears to be between an incumbent mayor who wishes to continue lining the pockets of builders and other big interest groups and a challenger who is genuinely interested in helping people at all levels. The choice is ours.
BMH, I don’t know about you, but I think Elon Musk paying $11 billion in taxes is probably his fair share.
