Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum, 2543 Church St., will open from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday in the Cox-Ange House. The museum houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Masks required. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 321-2660 for more information or to schedule private or group tours.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, starts its summer hours this week. The market will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Car wash
Awaken Coffee will have a benefit car wash from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Greenville Auto World, 3840 Charles Blvd. Hot coffee, mugs, T-shirts, bagged coffee and raffle tickets for a chance to win up to $10,000 will be available for sale. Visit AwakenCoffeeNC.com.
Men’s ministry
The men’s ministry at Haddock UAFWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, will have Lawrence Rouse, president of Pitt Community College Winterville, as their speaker at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The program is open to the public. Call 640-5630.
Community art event
HeARToscope, a nonprofit that provides free art services to underserved communities, will hold its Second Annual HeART of the City community art event from noon to 4 p.m. in west Greenville in the lot across from the Gold Post Cafe, 901 W. Fifth St. The event will include a mural dedication, food and community vendors, music, family-oriented art activities and other kid-friendly activities.
Uptown walking tour
Roger Kammerer, Pitt County Historical Society historian and local genealogist, will lead a walking tour of historic properties in Uptown Greenville from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. The starting point will be the clock at Five Points (parking lot at the corner of Evans and Fifth Streets). Refreshments will be served at the mid-point of the tour at Cherry Hill Cemetery.
Murder Mystery
Dessert Theater
Magnolia Arts Center will present The Chicago Caper, a who-done-it murder mystery dessert theater at 7:30 p.m. May 12-14 with matinees May 14-15. Tickets are $15 and $10. The cast includes some of eastern North Carolina’s finest teen actors. Email mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com for information.
Civic Center Dance
The monthly Washington Civic Center Dance, 110 Gladden St., is 7-10 p.m. on May 12. Music by DJ Justin Rouse and hosted by Georgie Lilley. Admission is $8 with a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, no smoking, no children. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class at 6:35 p.m. Call 944-6198 or text 364-7264.
Newcomers club
The May meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held on May 11 beginning with a social time at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Cost is $20 payable at the door. The speaker will be from Operation Sunshine. Email reservations by Sunday to newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will meet on May 12 at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. Membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.