BYH, irresponsible neighbors. Don’t you think when everyone around you works to keep their yards nice that you could do the same? Or at least make an effort! Weeds, mildew, fire ants, no grass, pine cones and fallen limbs — shame on you.
To the Vietnam vet whose wife has Alzheimer’s — life’s too short to be miserable. Some may think this is cruel but just make sure she’s taken care of and comfortable and continue your life without her. Hopefully, she would want you to be happy. Sounds like you’ve paid your dues in life. Good luck and Godspeed.
BYH to the gentlemen midway down East Firth Street. I feel certain that they are much more knowledgeable than I about this. I strongly suspect that if I were going to die and leave a good-looking corpse, I should have departed at least 30 years ago.
BYH. What kind of person can gripe and complain about young boys and girls playing baseball on a field dedicated to them for their development to becoming young adults? If you were to get hit by a ball, which I doubt, shake it off and move on. That’s what the kids do!
BYH baseball embellisher. Ten baseballs at once is atypical. You have 24 hours a day to walk the 150 feet of greenway parallel to the field where games are played 15 percent of the day. Insert some time management or head toward Green Springs. Should we shut down 10th and Elm as well? Dangerous streets to cross and dodging cars is more difficult. Watch the Dodgeball movie. Dodging balls is good exercise anyway. I exercise daily.
Bless your heart Pitt County commissioners. Bring yourselves into work and have in-person meetings. You have made county employees come to work during the pandemic so you need to come back! Greenville closed all of its offices and still has limited access but the county is wide open. You need to come in like you have been making the working people do.
BYH. Guns protect us from the government? Like they do in Norway, the U.K., France, Germany, Australia, Canada? No mayhem there compared to our murder capitals. Keep a musket, that’s all you need.
Will someone on the corner of Arlington Boulevard and Red Banks Road Show some love to the white poles with the orange tops. They are bent over and one has had a dark cloth over it for a year. Bless their hearts.
A big thank you to Farmville for installing new pedestrian mirrors. Your commitment to pedestrian safety is much appreciated. Farmville is the safest town to walk or bike around, and we love going out there to do both because Greenville is too dangerous with too many dangerous car drivers speeding and texting.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.