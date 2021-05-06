Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
COVID test kits
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, will distribute the Say Yes COVID In Home Test kits from 3-6 p.m. on Friday. Tests are free to the public.
Squawk and Squeal
The Greenville Jaycees will hold its Squawk and Squeal barbecue pork and chicken plate sale to benefit Third Street Education Center starting at noon on May 15 at the center, 600 W. Third St. Plates are $10 and include pork barbecue and grilled chicken, mac and cheese, green beans, a roll, doughnut and a bottle of water. This event is first-come, first-served. Pay with cash, check or Venmo @greenvillejaycees. Do not Venmo in advance of pickup. For information email gvjaycees@gmail.com.
History Speaks
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum invites will hold its History Speaks lecture at 7 p.m. on May 20. Michael Ausbon, decorative arts curator at the N.C. Museum of History, will present “Behind the Veneer: Thomas Day, Master Craftsman.” Day, a free person of color, rose to become North Carolina’s most in-demand, pre-Civil War furniture maker. He established his shop in Milton in 1824, eventually employing 14 people. Learn about his life and style of art. To register go to https://bit.ly/3dXFq0h
Mother’s Day service
St. Rest United Holy Church, 154 Hammond St., Winterville, will host a Mother’s Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Janice Brown Stephens.
Mother’s Day music
English Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 101 Arthur St., will host a Mother’s Day program at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Featured musical groups will include Tammy Edwards and the Edwards Sisters, Big James Barrett and the Golden Jubliees, Nu Mynistree and Devout Praise.
Marine Flea Market
The Pamlico Sail & Power Squadron will have its annual Marine Flea Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 15 at Chocowinity Middle School, 3831 U.S. 17 Business. The market features anything and everything nautical and is held in conjunction with the Spring Heat Car/Truck Show. Email questions to executiveofficer@pspsnc.com. Visit pamlicosailandpowersquadron.org for more information.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday through Saturday starting today.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Blood drive
The Blood Connection will hold a blood drive 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. The agency will make a monetary donation to the Meals on Wheels program for every unit collected. The Pitt County Council on Aging also is offering the following activities and programs for free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Space is limited. Virtual option is available.
Silver Sneakers, 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Space is limited. Virtual option is available.
Chair Yoga, 2-3 p.m. Fridays. Space is limited. Virtual option is available.
Police Academy will be offered by the Greenville Police Department 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, May 6-27. Seating is limited.
Oil painting class 2-4 p.m. Thursdays, May 6-27. Cost is $60.
Advance Care Planning Clinic, 9-11 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Picture identification required to complete documents.
Road to Resources: Assistive Technology, 3-4 p.m. May 17.
Gardening — Break it Down: Composting 101, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
Jewelry class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. Cost is $5.
Vacation to Lancaster Pa. June 21-23. Price is $419 per person.