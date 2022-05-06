Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
VFW bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Car wash
Awaken Coffee will have a benefit car wash from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Greenville Auto World, 3840 Charles Blvd. Hot coffee, mugs, T-shirts, bagged coffee and raffle tickets for a chance to win up to $10,000 will be available for sale. Awaken Coffee’s mission is to employ adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information, go to AwakenCoffeeNC.com.
Family 5K
Carolina Pregnancy Center will host Born2Run: A Family Friendly 5K on May 7 at Tripp Farms, 865 Tripp Farms Lane. The timed race begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the fun run at 9 a.m. For details or to register: visit: www.FriendsOfCPC.org/events.
Men’s ministry
The men’s ministry at Haddock UAFWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, will have Lawrence Rouse, president of Pitt Community College Winterville, as their speaker at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The program is open to the public. Call 252-640-5630.
Community art event
HeARToscope, a nonprofit that provides free art services to underserved communities, will hold its Second Annual HeART of the City community art event from noon to 4 p.m. across from the Gold Post Cafe, 901 W. Fifth St. The event will include a mural dedication, food and community vendors, music, family-oriented art activities and other kid-friendly activities.
Uptown walking tour
Roger Kammerer, Pitt County Historical Society historian and local genealogist, will lead a walking tour of historic properties in Uptown Greenville from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. The starting point will be the clock at Five Points (parking lot at the corner of Evans and Fifth Streets). Refreshments will be served at the mid-point of the tour at Cherry Hill Cemetery. Put on your walking shoes and learn about the Greenville of bygone days.
PFLAG meeting
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting in person and via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation. Free Mom Hugs will talk about their initiatives and share “mom stories.” The support group discussion will follow. For more information and the Zoom link, visit facebook.com/gvpflag. Greenville PFLAG is a group in support of gender and sexual minorities. Parents, friends, family, allies and LGBTQ individuals are all welcome.
Newcomers club
The May meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held on Wednesday beginning with a social time at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Cost will be $20 payable at the door. The speaker will be from Operation Sunshine. Email reservations by Sunday to newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
GIHS-Eppes Reunion
The Greenville Industrial-Eppes Alumni Association will hold its 42nd Annual Reunion July 1-3 at the C.M. Eppes Recreation Center and Thomas Foreman Park. Highlights include the dedication of the renovated Heritage Society Cultural Center at noon July 2; the family and friends gathering from 12:30-4 p.m. July 2; and a worship service at 10:30 a.m. July 3. Visit www.gicmppesalumniassoc.com, email gi.cmeppesallumni@gmail.com, or call James Harper at 202-577-9034 and Jamie Moore at 402-981-7502.