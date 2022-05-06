Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Uptown walking tour
Roger Kammerer, Pitt County Historical Society historian and local genealogist, will lead a walking tour of historic properties in Uptown Greenville from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. The starting point will be the clock at Five Points (corner of Evans and Fifth Streets). Refreshments will be served at the mid-point of the tour at Cherry Hill Cemetery.
R.A.W. at Seirra Club
Alan Riggs of R.A.W. Plastics in Greenville will speak during Monday's meeting of the Cypress Group of the Seirra Club, the first in-person meeting in more than two years. R.A.W., which stands for Restoring Another Waterway, turns plastic pollution or plastic that is destined for the landfill into durable household products. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. A Zoom option also is available. Visit sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress for a link.
Police K9 demonstration
The Greenville Police Community Relations Committee will hold a Police K9 program and demonstration at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 307 Martinsborough Road. Weather permitting, the demonstration will be outside and the program will continue inside. Speakers will be K-9 Officers Bobby Parker and Bradley Nunnery with K9 Pepper and K9 Axle. The program will focus on the b bond between dogs and officers, training, success in fighting crime and more.
PFLAG meeting
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting in person and via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation. Free Mom Hugs will talk about their initiatives and share "mom stories." The support group discussion will follow. For more information and the Zoom link, visit facebook.com/gvpflag. Greenville PFLAG is a group in support of gender and sexual minorities. Parents, friends, family, allies and LGBTQ individuals are all welcome.
Art show
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will open an all-new show featuring work from Greenville native Kyle Highsmith from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. “Kyle Highsmith: A Great Place, Back Again” runs through June 11. Highsmith will be in attendance for the opening to discuss his new paintings that span several of his favorite places including Atlantic Beach and Ocracoke. Admission is free.
Murder Mystery
Magnolia Arts Center will present The Chicago Caper, a who-done-it murder mystery dessert theater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through May 14. Matinees are May 14-15. Tickets are $15 and $10. The cast includes some of the area's finest teen actors. Email mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com for information.
Civic Center Dance
The monthly dance at Washington Civic Center, 110 Gladden St., is 7-10 p.m. Thursday. Music by DJ Justin Rouse and hosted by Georgie Lilley. Admission is $8 with a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, no smoking, no children. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class at 6:35 p.m. Call 252-944-6198 or text 252-364-7264.
Newcomers club
The May meeting of the Newcomers Club of Greenville will be held on Wednesday beginning with a social time at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Cost is $20 payable at the door. The speaker will be from Operation Sunshine. Email reservations by Sunday to newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.