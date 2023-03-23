SNOW HILL — It’s not rare in country music to hear a story of someone who goes to Nashville, faces one rejection after another and then finally breaks through.

Parker Harris has been in the same boat. (Cue the song by Zac Brown Band.) But the 21-year-old wasn’t trying to make it as a country music performer when he left his home in eastern North Carolina last summer to head to Tennessee. He was just hoping to perform a new country musical at the youth theater organization he founded in his native Greene County.


