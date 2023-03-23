SNOW HILL — It’s not rare in country music to hear a story of someone who goes to Nashville, faces one rejection after another and then finally breaks through.
Parker Harris has been in the same boat. (Cue the song by Zac Brown Band.) But the 21-year-old wasn’t trying to make it as a country music performer when he left his home in eastern North Carolina last summer to head to Tennessee. He was just hoping to perform a new country musical at the youth theater organization he founded in his native Greene County.
That chance will come this weekend when “May We All” opens at Snow Hill’s Kids On Stage. The show, which features more than two dozen songs, is like a cross between a country concert and a Broadway musical.
“We’re one of the very first organizations to produce the show outside of Nashville,” Harris said. “I get kind of giddy sometimes. The fact that we’re doing this is crazy.”
“May We All,” a jukebox musical by Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley, features iconic country songs from John Denver’s “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” to Johnny Cash’s “I’ve Been Everywhere,” along with more recent tunes from Sara Evans and Runaway June.
Harris has fond memories of listening to that kind of music in his dad’s truck when he was younger, and he believed the show would strike a chord with audiences in his hometown. So when “May We All” was making a summer run at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, he made a special trip just to see it. He’d had his eye on the show since early 2021 and had inquired about performing it, but the producer wasn’t quite ready to see it staged across the country and told Harris he wasn’t sure if it would be a good fit for teen actors. Harris was not dissuaded.
“I was like ‘We have to do this show,’” he said. “The music is fun because everybody knows it. I’m sitting in the audience during intermission and I email again and I’m like, ‘What do I need to do to do this show?”
After several more email exchanges and a few phone calls, Kids On Stage was one of the first theaters licensed to perform “May We All” when Musical Theatre International made it available in October 2022. Harris announced the upcoming show at a performance of “Newsies” last fall.
“May We All” tells the story of Jenna Coates, who left Harmony, Tennessee, with hopes of becoming a star in Nashville. Two years later, she returns home without a record deal and finds that her hometown also has had some hard times.
“I think it’s a story that a lot of our students and our community can identify with,” Harris said. “I think it fits perfectly.”
For the first time, Harris is not just directing the show but also is taking the stage alongside his mostly middle school and high school cast, playing the part of Nashville celebrity Bailey Stone.
But “May We All” is a new experience for Kids On Stage in more ways than one. Not only is the musical more mature than many of the organization’s previous performances, such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “High School Musical,” but most of the student actors had never seen it.
“You can’t go watch ‘May We All’ on Disney Plus,” Harris said.
Stacie Hubbard, a Greene Early College High School senior, shares the role of Jenna Coates with South Central High School junior Alyssa Jones. Hubbard, who has been featured in “Frozen Junior,” “Aladdin Junior” and several other Kids On Stage productions, has enjoyed the challenge of portraying a character she has never watched in a performance.
“This was just all mine. I like that more,” she said. “You can make it more your own.”
When it came to learning the lyrics for the production, Hubbard had an advantage. Many of the songs, such as Sara Evans’ “Born to Fly,” were ones she already knew.
“I’m a die-hard country fan,” Hubbard said. “I was raised on country music.”
Jones was not a country fan, but as she sat for an interview wearing cowboy boots and a Dolly Parton T-shirt, she certainly looked the part.
“I am not a country person,” she said, laughing. “I looked at Stacie and I was like, ‘You’re going to have to help me.’ I don’t know any country songs at all. This has definitely been like a whirlwind for me.”
Damien Marks, an eighth-grader at Kinston’s Contentnea Savannah School, was so unfamiliar with country music that he nearly passed on the invitation to audition for the show. What changed his mind was when he read the part of Stan.
“I love this character,” he said. “My character can’t really sing. That’s why he’s stuck in a small town.”
After weeks of hearing country tunes, Marks has not only become a fan of the music, he has learned a whole new set of dance moves, as well.
Harris is proud to see his students step up to the challenge and believes the experience will help prepare them for future roles.
“No, think we’re going to do ‘Hamilton,’ but it’s cool to see all the doors that this has opened up for our kids and for us,” he said. “I think it’s a testament of if you want something, put in the work and it could happen.”