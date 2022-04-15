Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly and challenger Elizabeth Liles are set to participate in a debate hosted by East Carolina University student organizations on Tuesday, the university announced.
Pirates Vote, the Student Government Association and the Political Science Honor Society Pi Sigma Alpha are hosting the event so faculty, staff, students and community members can learn more about the two ahead of the May 17 election and early voting, which starts April 28.
The ECU Department of Political Science and the Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement (CLCE) will provide support to the student groups, the announcement said. The debate is 6-7 p.m. in the Main Campus Student Center’s Black Box Theater, 501 E. 10th Street in Greenville.
“We are excited to help our students organize with this event for the campus and for the local community,” said Alex Dennis, assistant director of the CLCE. “Local elections are very important and learning about the candidates prior to voting is even more important. Our hope is to increase participation in local elections and to encourage everyone that is eligible to vote.”
Connelly is seeking his third two-year term as mayor. Prior to winning the seat in 2017, he served two years as the District 5 representative on the City Council and served on the city Planning and Zoning Commission.
Connelly first came to Greenville in 2003 to play baseball at East Carolina University. He played professional baseball from 2005-07 but returned to Greenville with his wife in 2007 and started Connelly Properties, a real estate and property management firm.
Elizabeth “Liz” Liles, the founder of the nonprofit Daughters of Worth, moved to the community in 2013. She announced her candidacy in September and said she is running on a platform of “One Greenville” that focuses on ensuring all people have the opportunity to prosper, succeed and thrive.
In addition to mayor, the six seats on the city council will appear on the ballot. The nonpartisan municipal election, typically held in November of odd-numbered years, was postponed due to a delay in results from the U.S. Census that city leaders needed to redraw Greenville’s election districts.
Five of the City Council members represent districts and are elected by residents in those districts. All voters registered inside the city limits, including East Carolina University students, can vote for the mayor and at-large council representative.
The deadline to register to vote on Election Day, when polling places will open throughout the city, is April 22. Early voting sites will open at five locations including the Main Campus Student Center, from April 28 through May 14. Residents may register and vote at the same time at the early voting sites.
Tuesday’s debate is free and open to the public. Parking will be available in the parking deck for $1 per hour. The debate also will be available to view virtually through Microsoft Teams. More information can be found on ECU’s Engage site (engage.ecu.edu/event/8013266).
Jody Baumgartner, professor of political science, and Daniel Morgan, an ECU student who is also the director of local and state affairs for the Student Government Association, will moderate the debate. The Pirates Vote team will offer voter registration at the event.
Pirates Vote is a nonpartisan initiative within the CLCE that works to remove barriers students may face when registering to vote and when voting. The Andrew Goodman Foundation has worked with ECU to created a unique online portal for ECU students to check their registration, register, request an absentee ballot and educate themselves about the candidates and the issues on the ballot, Dennis said.