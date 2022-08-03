Relay

Supporters walk during the Relay for Life-Pitt County event in 2014.

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

Pitt County's annual Relay For Life will take place at the McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge on Saturday to fight cancer and celebrate 20 years of North Carolina's only home away from home for cancer patients.

Organizers said the event will be a fun-filled evening that celebrates cancer survivors and remembers those who were lost from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Hope Lodge, 930-A Wellness Drive. 


