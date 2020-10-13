Candidates for Pitt County’s District 8 state House seat are sparring over the incumbent’s vote against a state budget that promised to fund a new Brody School of Medicine building and the budget’s failure to expand Medicaid.
Rep. Kandie Smith, 50, a Democrat, said she stands by her vote against the budget and subsequent vote against overriding Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto because Medicaid expansion had to be part of the deal. Brody students supported her during a town hall session she held before the veto vote.
“They said, ‘we know you want the school and it will be nice and new and shiny but it’s a building. We need to take care of the people,’” Smith said.
Smith’s unwillingness to give up on Medicaid expansion earned her a challenger in this year’s election: Winterville Town Councilman Tony Moore, a Republican who also served one term in the state Senate.
The District 8 seat, which represents much of northern and west-central Pitt County, is among three state House seats in Pitt on the Nov. 3 ballot. Early voting starts Thursday and continues through Oct. 31.
Not only did the 2019-21 budget contain funding for the medical school, Moore said there was funding to build a food commercialization center in Ayden and to help Bethel repair its water and sewer systems, he said.
“You have to vote for your constituents. You can’t always vote on the party line,” Moore said. “That medical school was important to us. We were going to get hundreds of millions dollars for Pitt County.”
Smith bristles at the accusation, saying House Democratic leaders did not know what her vote would be and they were worried.
Trying to figure out what was best for her constituents led Smith to hold a town hall meeting shortly before the budget vote was taken. It was that meeting where the medical students spoke in favor of expansion, Smith said.
She also thought about the increased jobs Medicaid expansion would generate in the county and how many more people would finally get the health care they needed.
Smith said she doesn’t understand why Republican leaders continue opposing Medicaid expansion, especially since 90 percent of the funding comes from the federal government.
“Sometimes I believe we are cutting off our nose to spite our face,” she said. “We are accepting all this federal money for COVID but we won’t accept the money for medicaid expansion. It makes no sense.”
Smith said she’ll continue fighting for Medicaid expansion as well as for the new medical school building in the new term.
She’s reminded both Gov. Roy Cooper and House Democratic leaders that there has been too much commitment to the medical school to walk away from funding it next year, she said.
“You would be surprised at the number of people in the House that graduated from ECU or were from this area,” she said. “I see too much support for its time to be passed.”
Moore supports Medicaid expansion but believes North Carolina should follow the lead of 14 other states which received exemptions that allowed them to implement programs that added things like a work requirement to the application process.
Moore said the state of Maryland decreased its insurance costs by implementing Medicaid expansion that included exemptions.
“Health insurance is important, and like it or not, expansion is important,” Moore said.
However, changes are needed to the Affordable Care Act, he said.
As a business owner, Moore struggles to find affordable insurance for his employees.
One of his employees, who said he couldn’t afford the copay, became seriously ill, Moore said, so he helped him with his expenses.
Smith said she also didn’t like the 2019 budget because it provided too little money for teacher raises.
Also with advocating for raises, Smith said the General Assembly should focus on improved broadband access to improve at-home learning and work.
Moore, who was a teacher and coach before opening N.C. Driving School, said parents are concerned about the quality of teachers, especially now when they have to teach both in-person and remote classes.
Better pay brings better teachers, he said.
“I’m definitely for teacher raises,” he said. “Most of them owe a lot of money when they graduate. They need to make some money when they finish.”
Moore said he also wants to pursue improvements in the state Department of Transportation.
Last year the transportation department delayed most most major road projects in Pitt County and across the start because of funding shortfalls it says was created by unexpected expenses related to flooding and mudslides.
The revenue shortfalls continued into this year because people working at home because of the pandemic meant less gas was bought and fewer gas taxes collected.
“We are going to have to have more auditors to look at how the money is being spent,” Moore said. He also questions if the transportation department shouldn’t do more of its own work instead of relying on contractors.
Moore wants more traffic circles in the Winterville area to reduce the delays created by four-way stops.
“With all the growth around our town we don’t need all these four-way stop signs,” he said. “We need our fair share of traffic circles.”
Moore also wants the state to help smaller communities with the purchase of law enforcement body cameras.
“It’s a world of difference when you have a camera on you all the time,” he said.
The nation is currently in an uproar, crying out for criminal justice reform, Smith said, crying out because deaths are occurring and no one is being held accountable.
“It’s taking lives unnecessarily, no explanation that is clear and reasonable. We are seeing unprecedented things,” she said.
Smith said she wants to reform sentencing guidelines so they are applied consistently.
She also wants to introduce legislation to ban law enforcement from using chokeholds to subdue suspects.