The North Carolina General Assembly began debate this week on a bill that would direct the state to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of low-income adults with a House measure that quickly advanced through two committees with bipartisan support.

The Associated Press said the bill would direct the state to accept Medicaid coverage of adults who make too much to qualify for conventional Medicaid but not enough to receive heavily subsidized health insurance that the 2010 Affordable Care Act provides. North Carolina is among 11 states that haven’t adopted Medicaid expansion.