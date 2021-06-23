The state Senate budget includes funding for a new ECU medical school and several other Pitt County programs, but Rep. Kandie Smith said what is left out is disappointing.
Smith, the Democrat representing state House District 8 in western Pitt County, discussed the budget and answered questions during a town hall meeting at Pitt Community College on Tuesday.
While only three people attended the in person session about a dozen more signed in virtually.
“Although we have this budget, have some things in here for Pitt County … I am disappointed in this budget. I think there are so many things that we can do that we are not doing,” Smith said.
“It does not expand Medicaid. It does not give teachers appropriate raises," she said. "It does not invest in clean energy. It doesn’t address our constitutional obligation to provide children with a sound and a basic education. That should not happen.
“We have funds that we can do all these things and not doing that is irresponsible.”
The lack of Medicaid expansion is especially disappointing because members of the General Assembly’s Republican majority led Democrats to believe there would be movement on the issue if they signed off on a work requirement for benefit expansion recipients, Smith said. Democrats indicated they would compromise on the issue, she said, but nothing happened because Republicans said they still needed their members to sign off on the budget.
“We’re in a pandemic but Medicaid expansion wasn’t included,” Pitt County Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams said. "I want to know the rationale.”
Smith said the budget released Monday isn’t the final document. Republican senators are still tweaking it. Once it passes the Senate, it will go to the House, which will add its spending priorities, she said. The leadership in the two chambers then will negotiate a final document.
Smith held up the nearly 430-page budget.
“It is so very overwhelming to receive something like this,” she said. “You would like to see everybody working together.” However, members like herself are allowed little input into the budget writing process.
The Senate’s budget gives teachers and most state employees an average 1.5% salary increase a year. Teachers will be paid a one-time bonus of between $1,000 and $1,500, depending on their salary. These bonuses would be funded using federal stimulus dollars.
Prison guards will receive a 7% raise.
Budget projections show the state will take in an additional $6.5 billion in revenue. Calling it a surplus, Senate leaders included tax cuts and an increase in the standard tax deduction in the budget.
"I hate to say we have a surplus,” Smith said. “To me, a surplus is when all the needs are met and then you have additional money. But if all the needs are not met there is not a surplus.”
Needs are not being met in the areas of education, Medicaid expansion and environmental regulation, she said.
The budget allocates $215 million toward the construction of a new Brody School of Medicine facility.
Other local funding includes a $1.22 million grant intended for a court pilot program, $158,000 for the Walter B. Jones Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center and a $100,000 grant for Aces for Autism.
In addition to the new medical school facility funding, ECU’s recommended budget is $407 million, which includes a $527,000 increase in health affairs funding and $3 million more for academic affairs, Smith said.
Winterville City Councilwoman Veronica Roberson asked about the status of funding to expand Evans Street and Tar Road to four lanes.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation won’t patch or repair the road, saying the expansion project is coming up, Roberson said.
“It’s a safety matter as well as an economic development matter,” she said.
Smith was asked why the General Assembly wants to cut the federal unemployment supplement.
“What was stated is people are not going back to work because of an extra $300,” Smith said.
The reasons people keep receiving unemployment benefits are complex and range from difficulties paying for child care or lacking the skill set for the available jobs, she said.
While the Republican leadership wanted to shut down additional unemployment assistance, they quickly moved to forgive and make tax-exempt paycheck protection grants, which some legislators received, she said.