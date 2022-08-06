080622_gdr_llwsfeature-8.jpg

The all-star team posed for photos and was cheered on by a crowd of well-wishers as they departed from the Sara Law Softball Complex in Winterville.

 Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector

Eleven girls from Pitt County plus one from Beaufort County will carry the home team banner during the Little League Softball World Series, starting its second year in Greenville on Tuesday. The Pitt County Girls Softball League All-Stars, playing under the North Carolina moniker, will be among 12 teams in the tournament, eight from the United States and four international teams. Wall-to-wall broadcasting by ESPN networks will introduce the girls around the world. Here is a first look at who they are:

Alana Albritton

080622_gdr_llwslocals-10.jpg

Albritton
080622_gdr_llwslocals-1.jpg

Allen
080622_gdr_llwslocals-3.jpg

Booth
080622_gdr_llwslocals-8.jpg

Bradley
080622_gdr_llwslocals-11.jpg

Coward
080622_gdr_llwslocals-6.jpg

Haislip


080622_gdr_llwslocals-17.jpg

James
080622_gdr_llwslocals-2.jpg

Jenkins
080622_gdr_llwslocals-5.jpg

Johnson
080622_gdr_llwslocals-9.jpg

Knittle
080622_gdr_llwslocals-4.jpg

Smith
080622_gdr_llwslocals-7.jpg

White

