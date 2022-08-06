Eleven girls from Pitt County plus one from Beaufort County will carry the home team banner during the Little League Softball World Series, starting its second year in Greenville on Tuesday. The Pitt County Girls Softball League All-Stars, playing under the North Carolina moniker, will be among 12 teams in the tournament, eight from the United States and four international teams. Wall-to-wall broadcasting by ESPN networks will introduce the girls around the world. Here is a first look at who they are:
Alana Albritton
- Age: 13
- School: C.M. Eppes Middle
- Position: right field
- Started playing: age 4
- Favorites: color – red; school subject – reading; ice cream – chocolate; music – rap
- What makes you laugh? Tik Tok
- Are you afraid of anything? Heights
- What food do you hate? Pickles
- What product would you stockpile if it wasn’t going to be sold tomorrow? Snicker Bar ice cream
Clara Allen
- Age: 13
- School: A.G. Cox Middle
- Position: second base
- Started playing: age 6
- Favorites: color – blue; school subject – science; animal – horse; drink – sweet tea; ice cream – chocolate
- A food you hate? Sushi
- Pets: Horse, cow, dogs, pigeons, cats
- What do you do in your free time other than softball? Volleyball
- What product would you stockpile if it wasn’t going to be sold tomorrow? Celsius (drink)
Sarah Booth
- Age: 13
- School: Chicod K-8
- Position: first base
- Started playing: age 4
- Favorites: color – hot pink; school subject – math, food-steak; music – country; ice cream – vanilla
- Anything you are afraid of? Snakes and spiders
- Do you have a celebrity crush? Dansby Swanson
- What food do you hate? Broccoli and pickles
- Do you have any nicknames? Tadpole, Pop-tart and Speedy Gonzales
- What pets do you have? Three dogs and two goats
Harper Bradley
- Age: 13
- School: Hope Middle
- Position: short stop
- Started playing: age 7
- Favorites: color – purple; school subject – math; family tradition — making Gingerbread houses with all of my family; ice cream – mint chocolate chip
- Anything you are afraid of? Frogs
- Do you have any nicknames? Giggles or Harp
- What food do you hate? Green beans
- Do you have a celebrity crush? Cody Bellinger
Ava Coward
- Age: 13
- School: A.G. Cox Middle
- Position: third base and pitcher
- Started playing: age 6
- Favorites: color – yellow; school subject – science; holiday – Christmas; animal – bird; ice cream – vanilla
- Anything you are afraid of? Snakes
- What pets do you have? Two cockatiels, two dogs and one cat
- What product would you stockpile if it wasn’t going to be sold tomorrow? Ghost bats
- If you could have a super power, what would it be? Reading minds because I’m nosy
Kamdyn Haislip
- Age: 13
- School: A.G. Cox Middle
- Position: pitcher, third base
- Started playing: age 4
- Favorites: color – blue; school subject – social studies; holiday – Valentine’s (it’s my birthday); food – spaghetti; artist – Zach Bryan; ice cream – salted caramel
- Anything you are afraid of? Spiders
- Nicknames: Kam and Kambam
- What food do you hate? Pickles
- Celebrity crush? Rudy Pankow
Peyton James
- Age: 12
- School: Hope Middle
- Position: right field
- Started playing: age 5
- Favorites: color – light blue; school subject – math; animal – arctic wolf; food – pizza; ice cream – cotton candy; family tradition – Thanksgiving beach trip
- Do you have any pet peeves? Other people breathing in my face
- What food do you hate? Canned green beans
- What makes you laugh? Dad jokes and Tick Toks
- Do you have any nicknames? Nova and Pey Pey
Michelle Jenkins
- Age: 12
- School: C.M. Eppes Middle
- Position: catcher
- Started playing: age 6
- Favorites: school subject – science; food – macaroni; holiday – Halloween; animal – cheetah; ice cream – strawberry
- Do you have any hidden talents? I can sing
- What food do you hate? Sushi
- What product would you stockpile if it wasn’t going to be sold tomorrow? Kit Kat
- What makes you laugh? My teammates
Kayla Johnson
- Age: 11
- School: Farmville Middle
- Position: center field, second base
- Started playing: age 5
- Favorites: color – teal; school subject – science; food, seafood; music – country
- What product would you stockpile if it wasn’t going to be sold tomorrow? ranch (dressing)
- Celebrity crush: Gavin Casalegno
- Favorite family tradition: We shoot fireworks at the beach.
- Dream vacation: Hawaii
Rayne Knittle
- Age: 11
- School: Hope Middle
- Position: left field
- Started playing: age 7
- Favorites: color – teal; school subject – math; food – mozzarella sticks; ice cream – chocolate chip cookie dough
- Anything you are afraid of? Reptiles
- What product would you stockpile if it wasn’t going to be sold tomorrow? Cheese pizza
- What food do you hate? Pickles
- If you could have a super power, what would it be? Teleport because I’m always late
Logan Smith
- Age: 12
- School: A.G. Cox Middle
- Position: center field
- Started playing: age 4
- Favorites: color – hot pink; school subject – lunch and math; singer – Morgan Wallen; ice cream – lime sherbet
- What food do you hate? Broccoli
- What do you do in your free time other than softball? Cross country
- What product would you stockpile if it wasn’t going to be sold tomorrow? Eggo waffles
- Do you have any nicknames? Loogie and Lo
Kinsey White
- Age: 12
- School: Bath Elementary
- Position: left field
- Started playing: age 4
- Favorites: color — hot pink; school subject — English-language arts; holiday —Thanksgiving; animal — fluffy cows; ice cream – pistachio
- Do you have any pet peeves? When people smack
- What product would you stockpile if it wasn’t going to be sold tomorrow? Mascara
- What do you do in your free time? Paint
- What five items would you bring to a deserted island? Bed, blanket, toothbrush, phone and hair brush