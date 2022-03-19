The next class of Brody School of Medicine graduates, who paved their paths amid stormy seas, found out where they will begin their medical careers on Friday.
Eighty-two fourth-year medical students were in attendance for the National Residency Match ceremony on East Carolina University’s Health Sciences Campus. U.S. medical school graduates are required to undergo a three- to seven-year residency program in a specialty such as neurology or pediatrics. Applicants for medical training positions will spend their residencies at teaching hospitals across the nation. The buildup can lead to high emotions.
“It’s just a weird day,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, dean of the Brody School of Medicine and CEO of Vidant Health. “It’s a strange day. Full of anxiety, full of optimism and wonder and an incredible rite of passage.”
Anxiety, optimism and weirdness are nothing new to the class of 2022. On top of the preexisting stressors associated with medical school, they had a pandemic to contend with.
“Pre-COVID it was (challenging) just finding that motivation to keep going when things were really hard,” said Emmanuella Mensah. “Coming into Brody, it was all this knowledge and information and I was fighting to keep up.”
The spiking virus cases took a toll on her ability to interface with patients. She said the number of hours she spent in clinical rotations, shifts at a hospital or other medical site, were reduced.
“Trying to fit (clinicals) in was hard,” Mensah said. “Having that kind of patient encounter which I went into medicine for in the first place. That was really difficult for me.”
K’Shyla Whitehurst, a Greenville native and South Central High School graduate who also attended ECU for undergrad, said the pandemic shortened her rotations as well and canceled multiple exams. With a goal to specialize in pediatrics, it also cut her one-on-one time with children with respiratory conditions.
“We did not get to spend as much time with children with asthma or bronchitis, just because the symptoms are so close to COVID,” Whitehurst said. “When COVID first began, we were not allowed to see COVID patients, so that was something that was different than I imagined.”
Mensah’s journey to Friday’s match was not traditional. As an undergrad at UNC Chapel Hill, she admittedly was not a straight A student. That led her to pursue a post baccalaureate at UNC Greensboro, at which she excelled. Born in Ghana, her desire to get into medicine was sparked when at age 10 she moved to Charlotte and made her first trip to visit a dermatologist.
“I have vitiligo, which is the discoloration that is on my forehead, and so when I was in Ghana … my family and I traveled a couple hours to the capital to visit a doctor,” Mensah said. “They took one look at me and did not really know what was going on.
“Fast forward a couple of years, when we came to the U.S. and I was able to see a dermatologist. When the dermatologist walked into the room she said ‘Oh my goodness. I have never seen such a young patient with vitiligo.’ I was like, excuse me? What word did you just use? She finally gave me that diagnosis and that was great for me. I got a name for that condition I had been dealing with up to that point in my life.”
Whitehurst said she has always been focused on a degree in medicine. Her father, Charles Whitehurst, who is a police lieutenant at Vidant Medical Center, has tapes of her as a child talking about being a doctor. Charles and her mother, Patricia Whitehurst, as well as her grandparents and siblings were instrumental in helping her achieve those goals.
“My parents helped me figure out the steps I needed to take to go to med school,” Whitehurst said. “I volunteered at the hospital and at clinics around Greenville to learn more about what that day-to-day job looked like. My favorite was volunteering with a child life specialist at Vidant all through undergrad until I got (to medical school) in 2018.”
At Brody, Mensah said being able to view things through the lens of an immigrant and first-generation physician led her to co-found I Am First, an organization that helps medical students and their families take pride in being the first to go to medical school and better communicate with one another about the difficulties they face.
Mensah was also nominated by her peers into the Gold Humanism Honor Society for her compassionate and driven approach to helping patients. She additionally served as a board member of the Student National Medical Association and focused on weeding out under-representation in medicine. Even with all she had achieved, Mensah was on pins and needles for Friday’s match.
“When I open that envelope I will know that they wanted me there,” Mensah said on Thursday. “It is nerve wracking not to know if I have been chosen.”
“I would like to be close to home,” she added.
Whitehurst said she wanted to stay in eastern North Carolina to help the underserved rural and minority population. During medical school, she received a certificate in ethnic and rural health disparity to better understand what patients to overcome and what obstacles they face, such as transportation.
Sure enough, Mensah and Whitehurst were among the 96 percent of fourth-year students who matched and, sure enough, they stayed close to home. Mensah was matched at UNC Charlotte and Whitehurst at UNC Chapel Hill.
“I am going home!” Mensah repeated at the ceremony between hugs with family and friends.
“I am so excited. I am blessed. This is a full circle moment for me.”
Families were ecstatic for their students. Each envelope opening elicited a chorus of cheers. Proud moms, dads, siblings and grandparents were not in short supply.
“Her attending came here and gave her some gifts because she is staying here,” said Nafiseh Sharifian, whose daughter Kalayaan Dowlatshani was matched with ECU. “I am very proud she is staying here and she said that she loves the city. I am very excited. I love these people. I like the dean and his wife. Thank God. I am a lucky mom.”
The Brody School of Medicine’s commencement weekend is scheduled for May 6 and 7.