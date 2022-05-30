Shelton Harris of American Legion Post 39 indicates were the speakers’ stage will be in relation to the Greenville Town Common War Memorial during a Thursday planning session for Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony.
Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector
The base of the battlefield cross memorial at the Greenville Town Common asks visitors to remember members of the armed forces who died in the line of duty.
Greenville veterans and their supporters will mark Memorial Day at the Town Common War Memorial today, the community’s first service since COVID-19 struck in 2020.
State Sen. Don Davis, a U.S. Air Force veteran, is the scheduled keynote speaker at the event, which begins at 11 a.m. U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy is scheduled to recognize Gold Star families who lost loved ones in the line of duty.
“It’s great that we are trying to get back to some kind or normalcy,” said Tommy Stephenson, president of Pitt County Veteran’s Council, a group that organizes the Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day services and other events.
“We’ve got the vaccines and everybody is getting better. Even if we have to wear masks in close capacity, it’s still worth it.”
Memorial Day, initially called Decoration Day, was created to honor soldiers and sailors who died during the Civil War. Over time it evolved to commemorate all American armed forces members who died in service to the nation, either in peace or war time.
Congress made Memorial Day a national holiday in 1971, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Along with the speakers, the event will include the traditional laying of the memorial wreath and flag folding. The Ayden-Grifton High School JROTC also will present a display of the POW/MIA flag.
The names of some of Pitt County’s war dead will be read during a soldier’s cross ceremony.
The ceremony starts with a roll call of living service members or veterans and then calls the name of one of the war dead. When no one responds, a bell rings.
“The ringing of the bell signifies that we remember them,” said Charles Beddard, one of the event organizers. “In a combat zone burial area, we give (a soldier) his boots to travel with, give him his weapon to defend his honor, his helmet to protect him and his dog tags to remember him.”
A monument at the memorial is a replica of the so-called soldier’s cross.
The Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Color Guard will begin the ceremony with the posting of colors.
A sometimes overlooked part of Memorial Day is that at dawn the American flag is lowered to half staff, where it remains until noon when it is raised again, Stephenson said.
“It’s a sign we need to move on, but we want to recognize those veterans who gave their all for this country. This is their time every year,” he said.