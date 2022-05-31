Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Greenville Town Common honored both the service members who died in defense of the nation and the families who mourned them.
About 175 people attended the event, which was organized by the Pitt County Veteran’s Council and Greenville Recreation and Parks Department.
“It’s really good to see people come out … and unite around our country and those who have served our country, those who died for our country, those who sacrificed for us,” said the keynote speaker, state Sen. Don Davis. “It’s so great seeing soldiers, sailors, airmen; people from different branches and walks of life to come together for one purpose, to honor those who sacrificed for our country.
“When I think about this it just gives you chills. Those who died and sacrificed unite us. We are the United States of America,” Davis said.
Although scheduled to talk about Gold Star families, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy missed Monday’s event, telling organizers there had been a scheduling conflict and he had to be in Washington, D.C., said Tommy Stephenson, Veteran’s Council president.
Gold Star families have immediate members such as a child or spouse who died in the line of duty.
Stephenson recognized Amanda Loftin Murray, whose husband, Sgt. Rodney Alan Murray died May 9, 2004, when his truck was struck by an Abrams tank outside the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.
Sgt. Murray, a member of the U.S. Army Reserves, was an assistant football coach at Ayden-Grifton High School and had just signed a contract to teach English at the school. He taught two days before he was called to active duty.
“I would like people to remember his kindness to everyone and his bright wonderful smile,” Amanda Murray said. “He cared about anyone he came in contact with. His love for the Lord was very great. He had Bible study in Iraq and collected toys through my church to give to children in Iraq.
“He exemplified how we should be, I feel like,” she said.
Murray said she always tries to attend the Memorial Day service because people should remember all the soldiers who died defending the country.
Since its beginning, the United States has had more than one million people killed in conflicts, said Davis, who served eight years in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy.
While the nation can account for its dead, it can never count the number of tears shed by mothers, fathers, wives, husbands and children, Davis said.
During his service, Davis served as a mortuary officer, given the grim task of notifying families of deaths and sometimes recovering the bodies of airmen who died in training exercises.
“What a tough task for those who still wear the uniform to return a brother or sister who wore the uniform to their loved ones,” Davis said.
While trained to disengage their emotions and to act professionally, Davis said one time he had to hug one mother who placed her hands on his head, outlined his face and told him he looked liked her son.
“I have seen with my own two eyes a mother’s tears,” Davis said. “I’ve seen the tears of crying mothers and I can tell you what I saw in those tears. I saw tears of hurt, tears of pain but also tears of pride. All in one tear combined together.”
Monday’s ceremony included the reading of the names of several of Pitt County’s war dead and a tribute to service members missing in action or believed to be prisoners of war.
Members of Ayden-Grifton High School JROTC also gave a demonstration of the folding of the flags that are given to families of deceased service members.
Ernest Silver did not serve in the Armed Forces but had three brothers who did. He opened the ceremony with the National Anthem.
“There are people who gave their lives for my freedom and the freedom of my family and I feel honored to come here today and pay tribute to their memory and the work they did so I have the freedoms I have today,” Silver said.
Prior to the ceremony, Yoshi Newman, a member of You Can Vote, a statewide nonpartisan voter education and mobilization organization, signed up one new voter. She also had 15 people sign the Pledge to Vote form, where people give permission to receive emails and/or texts about voting information such as when early voting begins.
“Voting, to me, is our fundamental patriotic duty. It is a right and a privilege. To me, I am very aware of how many people have fought and died for your right to vote,” Newman said. “It concerns me how many citizens don’t vote.”