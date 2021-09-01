A midafternoon monsoon was not the only cloud overhead for Pirates leaders as they assembled for their first Merchants Fair since 2019.
Before the fast moving cascade of tropical weather temporarily shook things up for the 120 student organizations, 30 campus departments, 22 community partners and 35 local businesses attending, music filled the Main Campus Mall and students bustled from table to table.
The event was outdoors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, something that continued to weigh on the minds of students and others in attendance. On Tuesday it was announced that 46 percent of students attending in-person classes have been vaccinated.
“We are just praying for the best,” said Brianna Hines with college ministry The W.I.R.E. at POHPC. “It is their decision and we support them, but we encourage them to get all their facts, whether that is through their medical provider or whoever they can find as a reputable source to lead and guide them.”
Caleb Daniels, the group’s student liaison, said that he was vaccinated but the decision was not easy as he prepared for a major surgery.
“It was a little iffy because I did not know how the vaccine would affect my surgery,” Daniels said. “But, I knew how COVID would affect it, so I kind of leaned toward getting the vaccine. Now that I am a student, with 30,000 some people on campus, I did not want to be the one to spread it.”
“Even just wearing my mask and going around is the biggest thing. Not forcing people to get the vaccine but … knowing both sides and understanding the factors that go into the decision.”
The group will continue hosting events, including a Sept. 14 small-group session with a dinner at their ministry.
The campus also announced on Tuesday that it was increasing the frequency of surveillance testing and requiring professors to wear masks while teaching. Among campus living residents, 59 percent have reported they were vaccinated, along with 76 percent of employees.
Katie Spade, a junior involved with both Get A Clue Musical Empowerment and the North Carolina Association of Educators at ECU, said that despite COVID, it is still nice to have campus events back.
“I know a lot of the older students have experienced (the fair),” Spade said. “It has been a huge thing for involvement both on the student side and the leadership side. We were not on campus long enough for this to happen last year. It is nice to have students, whether freshmen or sophomores, who might be having their first year on campus.”
“It has been nice to walk around and not just scour my emails.”
Spade thinks students should find at least one thing to get involved with.
“You really do not have to be the president and the executive team for every single organization,” she said. “I feel like a lot of students do not think about the fact that your grades can be stellar but if you are applying for a job, you can match someone on grades and that involvement can be the deciding factor.”
Muhammad Khan and Eyad Thaher, representing the Muslim Student Association, agreed that finding a niche is important. Their group is aimed at promoting understanding across faiths and participating in outreach at the local mosque. The organization is open to anyone, regardless of their beliefs.
“We are always down for diversity,” Thaher, a freshman said. “It is pivotal to be part of an organization. You are not always going to find friends in lectures or labs with such a large student body. Organizations can make that easier.”
“Building a connection makes it easier to know your peers,” Khan said. “Networking is big too.”
The two encourage others to get their COVID vaccinations, particularly as it applies to safety at large campus events.
“As far as big events like this when you have 10,000 some people, it is always safe to have your vaccinations and be masked up.”
Spade just hopes that personal responsibility will keep cases at bay and prevent a shutdown.
“I do not really know everyone’s backgrounds enough to make that call (of being vaccinated) for them,” Spade said. “All I can ask for at this point, seeing as I do not have control over everyone in the student body and am just one person, is hope that whether or not they are vaccinated, as much as I would like them to do their best, that they do their part. I want to stay face-to-face and not be sent home for an unprecedented amount of time.”
“Doing your part is all you can do.”