The name of a bygone North Carolina educator that officials had recommended removing from ECU’s library now has been removed from an academic building at Meredith College.
The Raleigh college for women announced this week it would change the name of Joyner Hall as part of an anti-racism initiative, the Associated Press reported.
The school took action to acknowledge James Yadkin Joyner was an advocate for white supremacy and unequal funding for schools based on race, it said in an April 6 announcement.
“The racist ideas James Yadkin Joyner, who served as a trustee for 55 years, stood for throughout his lifetime, are antithetical to Meredith College’s mission, vision, and values,” the announcement said.
The Meredith Board of Trustees voted in March to rename the building as a result of findings from a review of building names that started about two years ago.
The review, part of Meredith’s Initiative on Anti-Racism, was conducted by trustees, historians, researchers, diversity consultants, and representative faculty, staff and alumnae of the campus, built in 1925-26.
A commission at East Carolina conducted a similar study after racial unrest in 2020 that resulted in a February 2021 recommendation by then interim-Chancellor Ron Mitchelson to change the names of three residence halls as well as Joyner Library and the Joyner East building.
Mitchelson recommended renaming Jarvis Hall to Pamlico Hall, Cotten Hall to Albemarle Hall and Fleming Hall to Currituck Hall, names drawn from the state’s coastline. He suggested renaming the Joyner West to Main Campus Library and Joyner East to the School of Communication.
ECU’s study group reported that Joyner, who was superintendent of public instruction from 1902-06 under Gov. Charles B. Aycock, spearheaded efforts to expand the state school system.
The report said Joyner publicly expressed views that reflected the “scientific racism” of the time. He believed blacks should receive some education but “negro schools” could be run with less money.
The recommendation by Mitchelson and the commission stirred concern among some alumni and school supporters. Vern Davenport, then chairman of ECU’s Board of Trustees, announced in April 2021 that he had paused the renaming effort, saying he did not want the board to take action on only one aspect of campus diversity.
During the April 22 meeting the the trustees Athletics and Advancement committee, Davenport called on new Chancellor Philip Rogers to lead a comprehensive approach to address concerns of equity and racism that have been part of decisions since before 2015, when Aycock Residence Hall was renamed.
Rogers partnered with trustees to launch a broader institutional approach to matters of diversity, equity and inclusion, ECU spokeswoman Jeannine Manning Hudson said Thursday. The Chancellor’s Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion began meeting in earnest during the Fall 2021 Semester.
This commission is co-chaired by Allison Danell, dean of the Harriot College of Arts and Sciences, and Vince Smith, ECU Board of Trustees. It charge includes “ECU’s historical and contemporary landscape,” so it will incorporate a historical analysis, which will include past and current building names. The panel’s work is ongoing.
Meredith’s Board of Trustees acknowledged in its announcement that their decision may not be universally accepted.
“We know some may disagree with the board’s decision, but the ongoing harm done by Joyner’s initiative makes it untenable to continue to honor him — especially as an educator,” the announcement said.
The building, which houses Meredith’s English, history, political science, honors and international programs, will be referred to as Lux Hall (meaning “light” and part of the College’s motto) until the trustees endorse a new name in the months ahead.
A portrait of Joyner was removed to remote storage. The Joyner name will be removed in the coming months.
In addition to the renaming, Meredith’s board endorsed placing signs with QR codes on each campus building to provide historical context about all of the individuals for whom the buildings are currently named.
A campus buildings at UNC-Chapel Hill also is named for Joyner.