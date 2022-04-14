After two years online, in-person performances of The Message of Easter have returned to Piney Grove Baptist Church for its 43rd season.
The 90-minute outdoor drama details the last days of Christ as told in the scriptures. Members of the country church in the Farm Life community in Martin County have been telling the story through generations of church families.
“It’s amazing we’ve crossed these hurdles and can be back at it,” said church member Danny Griffin. “The staying power of this production is all credited to the power of its message.”
Griffin, who is the production electrician and technical director among other things, is among a small group of the original participants.
“After being shut down for two seasons, it has been wonderful to see great participation and teamwork from the cast,” Griffin said. “Lots of new faces in the cast this year and that is very exciting for all of us.”
Performances begin at 8 p.m. and continue through Sunday. Since the very first year, there is no charge to attend.
There are no concessions or beverages sold at the amphitheater, but visitors are welcome to tailgate in the parking lot before the performance.
Seating is first come first serve. Handicap parking is available close to the seating area. Make the parking attendants aware of any needs.
Seats are bleacher seating. There is no space for individual chairs. The seating team will work to seat those with physical challenges at the bottom of the bleachers.
Following The Message of Easter on Facebook for the quickest updates in the event weather impacts a scheduled performance.
The theater is located beside the church at 2925 Piney Grove Church Road, Williamston.