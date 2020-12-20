AYDEN — On summer nights, it can be black as coal at The Refuge, which is not a bad thing. The absence of light makes this the perfect place to sing songs around a campfire, hunt for fireflies or just look up and wonder why stars seem so much brighter out here.
But this year, in dark December, there is light. At this Christian camp, located about 15 miles southwest of Greenville, thousands of strands of lights stretch from fence posts to treetops and across nearly everything in between. There are lights on silos, swing sets, soccer goals and even around the swimming pool.
But there is not a snowman in sight, no Santa on his sleigh, no reindeer or penguins or snow globes. Anyone in search of 3-foot-tall candy canes or gingerbread houses or an inflatable, smirking Grinch won’t find them here. Instead, there are stars and angels and baby Jesus in a manger.
“We wanted to be different,” Executive Director Sammy Hudson said. “That part was very intentional. People get lost in the madness of Christmas, and it’s easy to lose the meaning. ... It is really just about the truth of the season.”
This season comes after a summer like no other at The Refuge, a nondenominational camp established in 2007 on 165 acres outside of Ayden, in neighboring Greene County. COVID-19 spread among a third of staff members during training exercises in June, causing weeks of camp to be canceled. While no campers were exposed and camps were able to continue in July and August, 2020 was not a good year, financially speaking.
Hudson and his staff had talked for some time about the possibility of creating a drive-through Christmas lights display in the off-season. But most years, after a busy summer with camps, followed by fall retreats, they were just too tired to give it serious consideration. Although this was a slower year due to the pandemic, it still wasn’t an ideal time because there was no funding to get the project off the ground.
In September, The Refuge turned to area churches for help, asking congregations that had supported the camp in the past to consider “adopting” areas of the grounds to decorate for Christmas. Churches from Greenville, Farmville, Snow Hill and Kinston volunteered to provide decorations and labor to deck the halls at seven refurbished farmhouses that serve as cabins during camp.
“It’s amazing how many people (have helped), the churches that have helped decorate,” Program Director Lennie Furlough said.
But what has been more surprising has been the turnout to see the lights. Since the 14-night event began the day after Thanksgiving, more than 3,000 cars have come through, with some nights seeing more than 600 cars in three hours. Hudson said traffic has sometimes backed up for more than a mile from Lower Field Road to the intersection with N.C. 903.
“People that were coming to the camp using Google, it was rerouting them around another way to come in the other side of camp because of traffic being backed up a mile and a half,” Hudson said. “It was just incredible to be a part of that.”
In addition to crowds of people making the 25-minute drive from Greenville, there have been visitors from as far away as Swansboro and Raleigh.
Why would someone travel 90 minutes to drive through a 10- to 15-minute lights display? Hudson acknowledges that due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, 2020 is a good year for having an outdoor event that people can view from their cars, but he believes it’s more than that.
“I think more than anything else, it’s the message of it,” he said. “One gentleman drove by and he just simply said, ‘We need more of this in the world,’ and it was just very humbling to think about that. He’s right. It’s not a grand gesture what we’re doing. But it’s simple and it’s nature and it has a message of hope. That’s really what we hoped to accomplish more than anything was to be a message of hope.”
While The Refuge does not charge admission to view the lights, donations have averaged about $10 per car.
“We’ve had people bring out rolls of coins,” Hudson said. “We’ve been blessed with folks putting donations in the donation box in a year that we were in the hole financially. God has lifted us out of that hole through this. It really has been such a praiseworthy event to give God the glory for because we never expected for this many people to come out to see The Refuge.”
Many of those people had never heard of the camp, even though it has been operating for more than a decade. One such woman mailed a donation after driving through and seeing the lights.
“She sent a letter. She lives a mile from the camp and did not know we existed,” Hudson said. “We’ve always been a well-kept secret, but we’re not anymore.”
More than spotlighting the camp, Hudson hopes the event will shine a light on the biblical message that Christians celebrate at Christmas. The display features half a dozen Bible verses, including words from Genesis and Psalms.
“I don’t know too many places (Christmas lights displays) that have the gospel story shared in scripture, not just the manger scene but creation to the fall and to the cross,” Hudson said. “It’s giving the story that’s very different, and I think folks have really appreciated that.
“For us, the meaning is more than the manger. There was a purpose in the manger,” he said. “It was part of a much bigger story, so we wanted to make sure the whole story was kind of seen as people go through.”
The drive-through experience concludes with a white cross overlooking a pond. The lighted words faith, hope, and love are reflected in the water.
“They’re leaving with those thoughts in mind, that we have a God that loves us,” Hudson said. “Even in dark times, there’s light that shines on us.”
Although this year’s event continues Monday through Wednesday, staff and volunteers are already talking about next year’s Light at The Refuge. Hudson would like to add a few elements to make the event a little longer, but he does not want it to lose its simplicity. Recycled wooden pallets, used to display scripture this year because there were no funds for more expensive decorations, will remain.
“All of those things kind of represent a little bit about who we are,” Hudson said. “It’s this place that has taken things like old homes and redone them, using what we have and allowing God to bless it and make it greater than we could have imagined.”
Light at the Refuge continues from 6-9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. The display is not open today. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.