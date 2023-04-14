...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon by 3 PM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.1
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
No metal detectors were in use last week at South Central High School, where a student has been arrested following an accidental shooting on a school bus, Pitt County Schools reported.
The April 6 incident, which resulted in another student sustaining minor injuries from being grazed by a bullet, remains under investigation. A spokesman for Pitt County Schools said the school district has not yet determined if the gun was removed from the bus and taken onto the high school’s campus. However, because a bus is considered school property, the 14-year-old student has been charged with discharging a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm on school property, in addition to assault with a deadly weapon.
The names of the suspect and the injured student have been withheld. The district spokesman said an investigation has not yet determined if the driver, whose name has not been disclosed, was aware that a gun had gone off. He declined to comment on whether or not the driver is still employed by Pitt County Schools.
The Greenville Police Department said earlier this week that the 14-year-old is not cooperating with investigators. They believe the weapon was a handgun, and information gathered so far indicates the student was either playing with the gun or showing it to a friend when it accidentally discharged.
Th 16-year-old was grazed in the buttocks by a gunshot, police said, but it was unclear if he realized he had been shot. Police also said the sound of the gunshot could have been muffled.
Police reported they developed good leads as to where the boy obtained the gun, but there was no new information as of Thursday.
The incident is the second involving a firearm on county public schools property this year. In January, a Farmville Central High School student was arrested for bringing a handgun onto campus.
From August 2022 untilMarch 10, 2023, Pitt County Schools has had 63 reports of weapons on campus. Forty-three of those were knives.
Director of Student Services Karen Harrington told the board in March that weapons possessions have nearly doubled since the 2018-19 school year. There were 88 weapons possessions reported in the 2021-22 school year, compared with 45 in 2018-19.
The South Central bus, which was transporting students from school on the last day before Easter break, was not equipped with interior security cameras.
Three days before the incident, the Board of Education had voted to spend about $380,000 to install additional interior cameras on school buses. Installation is expected to take place as early as this summer.
In addition, the purchase of about a dozen weapons detectors is included in the 2023-24 proposed local budget, Assistant Superintendent of Financial Services Debra Baggett said in March.
The school district plans to spend about $440,000 to place two Evolve weapons detectors at each of the county’s traditional public high schools. The checkpoint systems, designed to allow large numbers of people to pass through quickly, are not only metal detectors but are capable of detecting a wide range of non-metal weapons. Pitt County Schools intends to pay for the detectors with funds designated for school security.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the Board of Education in January that some principals wanted metal detectors to use at school entrances. PCS Policy 4342, which involves student searches, permits general point-of-entry metal detector searches.
Lenker, speaking at a presentation by the Police Community Relations Committee meeting in September 2022, said the county’s public schools were considering using existing metal detectors intermittently by the end of the academic year. But there were concerns at the time about having enough personnel to operate the detectors efficiently.