Pitt County Schools bus

A Pitt County Schools bus

 File photo/The Standard

No metal detectors were in use last week at South Central High School, where a student has been arrested following an accidental shooting on a school bus, Pitt County Schools reported.

The April 6 incident, which resulted in another student sustaining minor injuries from being grazed by a bullet, remains under investigation. A spokesman for Pitt County Schools said the school district has not yet determined if the gun was removed from the bus and taken onto the high school’s campus. However, because a bus is considered school property, the 14-year-old student has been charged with discharging a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm on school property, in addition to assault with a deadly weapon.


