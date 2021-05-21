Residents in two Greenville subdivisions will see construction work starting Monday as MetroNet begins installing fiber network lines, the City of Greenville announced.
The city issued right-of-way permits authorizing the work in the Eastwood subdivision and portions of Brook Valley, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.
The Greenville City Council in January approved an agreement that allows the Indiana-based provider of internet, television and telephone service to install its fiber optics network in the city, offering residents an alternative source for those services.
Earlier in the spring MetroNet began facility construction along East Arlington Boulevard near Commerce Street.
The company said it anticipates spending $35 million on the Greenville project.
Depending on the neighborhood, MetroNet’s fiber optic network will either be installed on existing utility poles or underground in the Greenville Utilities Commission’s right-of-ways.
The underground process will require some digging. A MetroNet official told the City Council in March that the company follows a “restore as it goes” policy where any property that is disturbed is repaired within 24-48 hours, weather permitting.
For more details about upcoming construction, please visit: https://construction.metronetinc.com/cct.
When MetroNet announced its arrival in North Carolina Greenville and Fayetteville were the only communities it was working in. Since then the towns of Eastover, Hope Mills, Raeford and Vander, all which surround Fayetteville, have been added.