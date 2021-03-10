MetroNet should begin installation of its Greenville fiber-optic network in mid-April, the company’s government affairs manager reported during Monday’s Greenville City Council workshop.
Chris Smith said the company will use a combination of letters, signage, door-to-door communication and social media as installation spreads into the city’s neighborhoods.
“No one wants to discount the fact that this is construction,” Smith said. “It is telecom construction and it’s likely telecom construction hasn’t happened in your community probably since the 50s or 60s, so it is going to look a little bit different. I want everybody to feel there is lots of transparency between us and the city and that residents are getting lots and lots of communication about what to expect.”
MetroNet, a fiber-optic network provider of internet, television and telephone service, signed an agreement with the city in January to bring its services to the city. When announced, the company said it planned to bring service to 90 percent of the city in two years. During her presentation, Smith said the work would be completed within a year.
Smith said MetroNet will begin construction along East Arlington Boulevard near Commerce Street then extend to the downtown business area. Service then will extend into neighborhoods from that main service line.
When MetroNet begins moving into specific neighborhoods, residents will receive letters 35-45 days before work begins alerting them of the activity, Smith said. Recognizing that some people may not open the letter, a neon-colored postcard with contact information will go out 10-14 days before construction begins, she said.
Five to seven days before the work starts, signs will be placed in yards and at the entrances of neighborhoods.
Depending on where the work occurs, such as in a backyard right of way, flyers will be left at homes alerting individual property owners.
MetroNet also has a website dedicated to the construction project, metronetinc.com/construction, where people can track the progress of the work once it begins, Smith said.
MetroNet will provide updates through the city’s social media sites.
Smith said MetroNet follows a “restore as it goes” policy where any property that is disturbed is repaired without 24-48 hours, weather permitting. The construction website will allow property owners to upload photographs and communicate directly with MetroNet officials if repair work isn’t done.
Councilwoman Moncia Daniels asked if Countyside Estates, the Oak Grove neighborhood and Greenfield Terrace are part of MetroNet’s service area.
Smith said she didn’t know where the neighborhoods are located and referred Daniels to the construction map. Councilman Brian Meyerhoeffer said Greenfield Terrace is included in the service map.
The MetroNet map doesn’t include Countryside Estates or Oak Grove, both of which are located off Fleming School Road.
Councilwoman Rose Glover also asked about providing services to community organizations that could help west Greenville families with poor or no internet service.
Mayor P.J. Connelly said the company’s contract with the city requires it to provide free service to one community organization selected by the city.
“We are in such early stages, we haven’t identified that community center,” City Manager Ann Wall said.
Also during the workshop, the council heard presentations on installing a statue at the Extreme Park at Jaycee Park in memory of BMX legend Dave Mirra and a proposal for pavement art and lighting plan for the Emerald Loop. Council will vote on the two items when it meets in April.