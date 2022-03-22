A new high-speed internet and cable television outfit that has been installing infrastructure around Greenville is ready to begin connecting customers to the network.
Metronet announced last week that it is in the process of bringing online neighborhoods immediately off South Memorial Drive between Dickinson Avenue and Millbrook Street and neighborhoods south of 10th Street between Elm Street Park and Greenville Boulevard.
The announcement comes more than 10 months after the company started installing its fiber-optic network. Another year of work is anticipated before the bulk of the city will have the option to sign up with Metronet, the company said.
“As Metronet makes its way through construction, and now into the start of installations, Greenville has been a great partner as we integrate into their community to officially provide ultra-high-speed internet to residents and businesses,” said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. “We look forward to serving more of Greenville and are excited to see the impact that our services will have on the way the community works, learns and plays.”
The Greenville City Council approved several actions in January 2021 that included a memorandum of understanding outlining the services Metronet will provide. The council also approved a right-of-way agreement allowing the Indiana-based company to install its network in the city’s right-of-way.
The company will deliver internet, cable television and telephone services through the fiber-optic network.
Suddenlink/Altice is Greenville’s primary cable television and internet provider. However, there were ongoing complaints about billing errors, delayed repairs and poor customer service.
Greenville and Fayetteville were the first cities in the state to contract with Metronet when the company expressed interest in North Carolina last year. As of mid-March, 23 communities in the state were scheduled for service, including Ayden, Simpson and Winterville in Pitt County.
Metronet updates progress on the work to install its network at construction.metronetinc.com. A map shows areas where work is completed, underway and still to come.
People in the completed construction areas may sign up for installation at www.metronetinc.com/signup.
The company also opened a storefront at 530 S.E. Greenville Blvd, Suite A, near Sports Clips Haircuts of Greenville. The storefront serves as the command center where customers will be able to speak with customer care representatives, sign-up for services and schedule installation, according to a company news release.
As Metronet continues construction throughout Greenville, residents in construction areas will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to beginning and the company provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to let residents know when the temporary construction process is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles.