A local microbrewery is offering a summertime drink special to thank first responders and health care workers for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Uptown Brewing Company’s “Summer for Heroes” begins Tuesday and runs through Aug. 1, the business announced Thursday.
First responders and health care workers who show an employer-issued photo identification document to the bartender will receive 20 percent off each beverage purchase up to three drinks, according to a news release.
“First responders and healthcare workers have been on the frontlines of the COVD-19 pandemic, placing the wellbeing of the community above their own to keep everyone safe,” said Ross Dunn, general manager of Uptown Brewing Company.
“Thanks to their hard work, COVID cases are decreasing, allowing the community to see a relative return to normalcy. The Summer for Heroes special is to help show our gratitude and appreciation for their efforts.”
Uptown Brewing Company has 16 taps serving handmade beers, rotating IPAs, sours, gluten-free cider and several red and white wines. Visit http://www.uptownbrewingcompany.com/ for more information.