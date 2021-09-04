Randall Stuckey
AGE: 61
SCHOOL: A.G. Cox Middle School
I TEACH: eighth-grade science
HOMETOWN: Winterville
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in middle school education, science and social studies, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 24
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I always wanted to inspire students to set realistic goals for the future. That it is not about how smart you are, but how hard you are willing to work to achieve your goals. I think the reason that most students fail instead of succeed is that they trade for what they want the most what they want at the moment. As I retire, I hope I have reached a few students and encouraged them to work hard to reach their life goals.
Rebecca Whitehurst
AGE: 55
SCHOOL: Ayden Middle School
I TEACH: seventh-grade math and science
HOMETOWN: Plymouth
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in elementary education from East Carolina University, certified in middle school science and math
YEARS TEACHING: seven
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: NEVER, NEVER QUIT!! The majority of students find math difficult to master so in my class this is our motto. Learning new skills, using those skills to develop problem- solving strategies and continued practice can help students overcome obstacles and be successful. This is also a valuable life lesson. NEVER, NEVER QUIT!
Tricia Hurt
AGE: 32
SCHOOL: C.M. Eppes Middle School
I TEACH: health and physical education
HOMETOWN: Exeter, N.H.
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in health fitness specialist, East Carolina University; master of arts in teaching health and physical education, North Carolina A&T State University
YEARS TEACHING: seven
WHAT I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST ABOUT STARTING THIS NEW SCHOOL YEAR IS: CME’s brand new, state-of-the-art, $100,000 fitness center! The DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center will change the lives of our school community, and I cannot wait to share it with our students! I’m also looking forward to seeing all of my students this year! It’s going to be a great year at CME!
Nicole Smoot
AGE: 30
SCHOOL: E.B. Aycock Middle School
I TEACH: sixth-grade English language arts
HOMETOWN: Edenton
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Campbell University
YEARS TEACHING: nine
WHAT I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST ABOUT STARTING THIS NEW SCHOOL YEAR IS: being able to get to know my new students, and seeing them grow and be successful.
Nicole Pinson
AGE: 27
SCHOOL: Farmville Middle School (now Wake County Schools)
I TEACH: math
HOMETOWN: Huntersville
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in mathematics teacher education, North Carolina State University
YEARS TEACHING: six
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I always loved playing school when I was a little girl! I would set up a fake classroom with fake students and could entertain myself for hours. Teachers and adults would always ask me, “What do you want to do when you grow up?” and I never hesitated at responding to that question. I just knew that teaching was what interested me. I always loved helping others and making an impact in my community, and teaching allows me to do just that! Teaching is not always an easy career, especially during a pandemic, but it is one of the most rewarding careers!
Karen Anne Thompson
AGE: 44
SCHOOL: Hope Middle School
I TEACH: sixth-grade English language arts
HOMETOWN: New Bern
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in middle grades education and master of arts in education in middle school language arts from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 19
WHAT I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST ABOUT STARTING THIS NEW SCHOOL YEAR IS: developing relationships with my students. I believe building relationships with the students is the most important thing a teacher can do. I love getting to know my students as individuals. It is through these connections that I can help my students become successful in the classroom.
Karmee Davis
AGE: 39
SCHOOL: Wellcome Middle School
I TEACH: AVID
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in elementary education (K-6) and licensure in math 6-12, East Carolina University; master of arts in education and adult education and training from the University of Phoenix
YEARS TEACHING: 11
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: “If you can explain it, you demonstrate that you understand it!” Explanations give opportunity to reflect on true comprehension.