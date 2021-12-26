ECU officials said a decision to cancel Monday's Military Bowl game came Sunday morning after several discussions with bowl officials and Boston College representatives.
An announcement came about 12:15 p.m. after players on both teams were informed that Boston College could not go forward with the game due to exposure to COVID-19, officials said.
Director of Athletics John Gilbert said in a 1 p.m. Zoom call he had been in discussions about COVID-19 issues multiple times over the last couple days.
A couple ECU players and three others associated with the team also tested positive, Gilbert said, but the Pirates would have been able to play on Monday.
"I just feel really bad fo all involved that we're not able to play game," he said.
The staff is currently working through logistics to get the team back, working through refunds for fans and ways for fans to donate the cost of tickets to the Pirate Club, he said.
"We have quite a few expenses will have to absorb," Gilbert said. "I if I gave you a number it would be wild guess. ... The expenses are going to be significant."
The university will not attempt to play in another game. The players will be released after they return to Greenville, he said.
Coach Mike Houston said it was challenging to inform the players Sunday morning about the decision.
He said the players and staff were extremely careful to limit their exposure in public. "They made some sacrifices and didn't do some things you usually do because it was a bowl game because they wanted to play, Houston said.
He said he was sad for the team and especially sad for the seniors who were the glue that helped bring a winning season back to ECU.
"It is not a good situation for those young men and I think our fan base too, Houston said. "This has motivated them."
Many fans were traveling to the Washington, D.C., area on Sunday for the game. Many posted their disappointment on social media from their cars.
Houston said Purple was everywhere around D.C. and Annapolis. "Fans spent a lot of resources to get here, to be here to support these student-athletes."
The Eagles and East Carolina had been scheduled to play Monday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
“This is a terrible situation obviously,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said in a news release issued by ECU today. “We appreciate everyone who worked so hard to try to make the game happen. Of course, the health and safety of the players and coaches is top priority. The decision not to play is understandable, but disappointing.
"The Military Bowl Foundation’s mission is to raise funds for and support the nation’s service members. The Bowl is a big part of this, so it is devastating to think that it could impact our ability to make a positive difference for those who serve our nation.”
The Military Bowl Parade and the Military Bowl Tailgate Festival, scheduled for Monday morning, also is canceled.
"Boston College AD Pat Kraft and I have been in communication the last two days, and he phoned me a short time ago to inform me the Eagles would not be able to participate in the Military Bowl due to COVID-19," Gilbert said in a news release earlier. "We are obviously very disappointed to not be able to play the game. Our student-athletes, coaches and staff have worked tirelessly for the opportunity to represent ECU in a bowl game. Pirate Nation responded and were planning to paint Annapolis purple and gold. Unfortunately, we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, but our priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes.
ECU Athletics will be communicating information concerning all ticket refunds in the next 24 hours. In addition, tonight's Pirate Club event at The Graduate has been canceled.
"This is painful to digest," Houston said. "I’m hurting for the young men representing our football program. We are crushed that we can’t compete on Monday and allow our seniors one final opportunity to wear the Pirates uniform. Everybody involved with our program has persevered through adversity over the past two years during this pandemic, so it was extremely difficult to tell them the 2021 season is complete. This is a special group of young men who will be remembered for their hard work, sacrifice and determination to restore the prominence of our football program."