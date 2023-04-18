AYDEN — Minges Bottling Group celebrated its 100th anniversary by breaking ground at a new facility on Tuesday, a move made necessary as it continues to expand and distribute new products, the Minges family said.

The 223,375-square-foot structure will be located at 127 Pepsi Way, across the street from the company's current facility, which opened in 2003. The new building is expected to cost in excess of $20 million, mostly in construction expenses, the company reported.


