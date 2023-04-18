Ayden Mayor Steve Tripp, Miles Minges, Jeff Minges, Landon Minges and Kelly Andrews, director of Pitt County Economic Development, helped break ground along with contractors for a new distribution center for the Minges Bottling Group on Pepsi Way in Ayden on Tuesday.
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson addresses the Minges family and those assembled at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Minges Bottling Group distribution center in Ayden on Tuesday.
AYDEN — Minges Bottling Group celebrated its 100th anniversary by breaking ground at a new facility on Tuesday, a move made necessary as it continues to expand and distribute new products, the Minges family said.
The 223,375-square-foot structure will be located at 127 Pepsi Way, across the street from the company's current facility, which opened in 2003. The new building is expected to cost in excess of $20 million, mostly in construction expenses, the company reported.
Guests at Tuesday's groundbreaking included local officials like Ayden Mayor Steve Tripp as well as North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.
Jeff Minges, president and CEO, said that PepsiCo's decision to allow franchise bottlers like Minges to distribute Gatorade products directly to large format retailers and supermarket sectors played a large role in the expansion, adding that failure to grow in the soft drink business is a sign of stagnation and eventual failure.
"It's going to increase our capacity, and one reason we're having to get out of this building, is because we're going to pick up somewhere around 600-700,000 cases once we go full throttle," Minges said. "We just didn't have the room.
"The SKU count, stock keeping unit, measured around 90 to 100 extra units of Gatorade, and that's different brands and packaging. We have to be ready for that. If you miss an opportunity like this, you don't get them often, for the parent company to allow you and give a product to you."
The new building will feature a warehouse, administrative and sales office, space for vending repair and a three-bay fleet maintenance shop. No manufacturing will take place, similar to the group's current facility. Landon Minges, chief operating officer, said that the building will be wired for automation, but that the company's goal is to provide jobs for as many people as possible.
Miles Minges, vice president of sales, said that the building should be completed in December, barring setbacks or delays from weather or other factors.
The Minges' Group's current space was purchased for a "fair" sum by Grover Gaming 72 hours after it was listed, according to Jeff Minges, who said that his company is currently leasing the building from Grover.
The company will retain 240 employees and make room for 23 more, according to Kelly Andrews, director of Pitt County Economic Development. She said that the Minges Group made a good business decision in staying in Pitt County after being courted by other communities including ones outside of North Carolina.
"They made the decision to stay in Ayden and Pitt County," Andrews said. "As much as we'd like to think that's a no-brainer and this is home for them, that was a business decision and they had choices. They were courted by other communities, other states, and were offered generous packages to move their facility away from home."
Robinson in brief remarks commended the company's decision, calling it a testament to the Minges family's loyalty to its community and associates who have propelled them to this point.
"The government does not build buildings like this," Robinson said. "We don't build businesses like this and that is not our goal. Our goal is to come in and find the people who have the vision to build these businesses, who have the vision to expand these businesses. It's our job to come in and ask you what you need from us so we can facilitate your success."
Robinson, who is expected to announce a run for Governor on April 22, said that as an elected official, regardless of his role, he'd promise to offer support businesses as North Carolina continues to expand its economy. He called the Minges expansion a "small but great" step toward the state's growth.
Frampton Construction is the builder, The Keith Corporation is the project developer and McMillan, Pazdan and Smith is the architect. All three are based in Charlotte.
The Minges Group is in its fourth generation of operation by the Minges family. Jeff Minges said that the most exciting part of Tuesday's event was having his family together and being able to celebrate alongside the Ayden community.