It’s necessary to embrace love while working towards equality, but the process also requires confronting and healing the injuries of the past.
That was the message the Rev. Dr. James H. Alexander, senior pastor of Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, delivered Monday during the 26th annual Community Unity Breakfast.
“I urge you today to take love with you wherever you go because not only are we about community but we will be the beloved community,” Alexander said.
The chamber was honored to continue its role in organizing the annual event, said Trent McGee, president of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.
“I believe we are all here today because we understand the significance of continuing to remember and honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the substantial impact he had and is still having today,” McGee said. Every person at Monday’s event has a role to play in overcoming the challenges that still exist in achieving the dreams that King had, McGee said.
Alexander started his speech by describing how he broke his hand and dislocated a finger while playing baseball as a youth.
The injury required a cast, which left his hand immobilized uncomfortable and sticking out like a sore thumb, he said.
Alexander said he eventually learned new ways of doing things because his hand was immobile. He also learned to deal with the discomfort of the cast. And while he always thought the cast was ugly, no matter how many friends signed it, he realized it provided the protection his arm needed to heal.
Once the cast was removed and Alexander regained full use of his hand, he realized it was still changed forever.
“As I found out later, that change was for the better,” he said.
Alexander said people at the event, the community and the nation have all encountered varying degrees of brokenness.
Mending those breaks requires caring and being intentional in correcting dislocations and fractures that have occurred over generations.
“For our country to heal there has to be an intentionality in meeting people where they are, not merely from a point of location but from a place of love of all creation that celebrates uniqueness,” Alexander said.
People from across the community need to be invited to conversations about cultivating unity, he said, but it requires giving up comfortable seats and reaching out to people who are often ignored.
Alexander then recited 1 Corinthians 13:4-13, which speaks of the strength of love and begins “Love is patient, love is kind…”
“Love never fails and if we are truly to become the community we are capable (of becoming) we must be intentional about embracing man,” Alexander said, because while man may fail, love never fails, he said.
Multiple organizations sponsored Monday’s event.
Ray McKeithan, manager of government and industry affairs of Nutrien, a producer of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products.
McKeithan said late year Nutrien donated more than $100,000 to nonprofits that promote inclusion, equity and diversity and the company wants to do more this year. He encouraged representatives of such organizations to contact him so they can discuss Nutrigen supporting their group.
McKeithan said the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday gives people the opportunity to remember the struggle and opposition faced by people on the frontlines of the Civil Rights movement.
McKeithan’s father, Herbert McKeithan Jr., owned a community drugstore and was the chairman of the board of education in Scotland County.
When the board decided to integrate local schools a group of businessmen, who he called bigots, told the senior McKeithan they would boycott his business if he supported integration. McKeithan had six children in the school system.
“His reaction was, ‘You do what you feel like you need to do but I will stand strong. We all need to stand strong,’” McKeithan said.
“He lost a ton of business, it was financially devastating to that man and he never fully financially recovered,” McKeithan said. “Those were difficult days but I have been so proud of that man my entire life.”
McKeithan said his son is now in law school and appears headed towards a career in civil rights law. His son is incredulous that there is no marker in the community remembering his grandfather. McKeithan said his late father would have scoffed at the idea.
“There are thousands of people who made sacrifices. … I think it’s an incredible opportunity to hear these stories, to learn what was done in the past and be inspired by them,” he said.