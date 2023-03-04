A minister who gave the opening speech at a regional faith symposium on LGBTQ inclusivity in Greenville said the reality that he carries daily is that he has always loved God, loved the church, and that he has always loved men.
“It’s only been recently that those realities have been allowed to orbit around the same space,” The Rev. Dr. Charles T. Dupree said at the Love One Another symposium hosted by the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center at ECU’s Main Campus Student Center. The Feb. 25 event was created to explore the intersection of faith traditions and LGBTQ identities.
Dupree, an eastern North Carolina native and East Carolina University alumnus, said he prayed about his orbiting loves of God, church and people of his own gender, and he acknowledged that for many years his own sexuality and identity crashed and clashed against the church and against what others told and explained to him about who God was. Only recently has all of that begun to come in alignment.
“I stand before you as a white male, cis-gendered, privileged man who is speaking to you from a Christian perspective, from the perspective of the Episcopal church, and as a person who is still trying to get the language right,” said Dupree.
Now a rector of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Richmond, Virginia, Dupree grew up on a farm about 30 miles west of Greenville. His father farmed tobacco, and he said that his life was the Southern, white male-dominated stereotypeS.
“There were uncles with shotguns, pistols, bows and arrows, like, no joke. We fished, we hunted, there were poker tables, country clubs and bridge clubs, and I was in a hetero world,” said Dupree. “But it was pretty clear to me that I also embodied the stereotypical marks of what my uncles might call a ‘sissy’ because I was an artist, a musician, and right out of the gate I was drawn to my sister’s Barbie dolls.”
Although he knew how to shoot a gun, how to hunt and fish, and was pretty good at those things, Dupree said that there was an absolute aching in his bones to get his hands on his sister’s Easy Bake oven.
“In other words, there was a longing, there was always some sort of longing within me, and now I know that that longing was to be able to be queer,” said Dupree. “Back then, in the early 80s, being called queer was an absolute insult. I did not want to be queer. I did not want to be gay, and this is where I began to bring God into the picture.”
Dupree swore that it was his own kid prayers that saved his life; his prayers as a child were a lot more spiritually evolved than he is now with a master’s degree and a doctorate, he said.
“So this was 9-year-old Charlie’s prayer: ‘Dear God, I know you made gay people, but I don’t want to be one,’” said Dupree.
“Did you hear that,” said Dupree. “Something in me, something in a 9-year-old kid knew of a God that was so creative that she was not limited, this young Charlie had a sense that God was bigger than our boxes, but young Charlie only knew of two ways to be.”
Those two ways were either male or female, boy or girl, masculine or sissy, and Dupree said that there was no one around to talk to him about what he now understands to be queerness. “The living of life outside of boxes, the blurring of lines, and even understanding a God and in my tradition a Jesus, who is and who always has a nature of doing things differently,” said Dupree.
Since he didn’t live in this binary-nonbinary world back then, Dupree said he pushed it all back and repressed it. “I pushed it all the way in locker rooms and gym glasses, I pushed it back around my brother’s football friends, in college, in my fraternity, but deep down in my heart I knew God was not going to change me because I knew that God had made me exactly the way God wanted me to be.”
In truth and reality, Dupree said that he was absolutely terrified but couldn’t say what frightened him. “Oh wait, yes I can, it was going to Hell,” he said. “Talk about the binary of all binaries.”
In his black and white, this or that world, hell was very real for Dupree and he was truly convinced that gay people would go to hell, but he said that he had no foundation for that whatsoever other than believing what people told him. “And clearly the people who told me these things were religious people or else they wouldn’t have used the word hell,” said Dupree.
But he didn’t check their credentials, he said, he had no idea if they studied ancient Hebrew, Hellenistic practices and cultures, or had done their homework on the apostle Paul, if they knew biblical Greek, knew how to think theologically, or even know what the word theology meant. “I don’t think so, but these were the people who shaped my identity and my fears, and these were the people who had authority over me, my life, and the way I believed,” Dupree said.
He said that he has become a fan of someone who says to do your homework, know what you’re talking about, ask questions, and push back when people say to you, “Well it says in the Bible.”
“You have permission to say, ‘Oh really, where does it say that,’” said Dupree. “I guarantee they won’t be able to find it, and then you don’t have to talk about it!”
One day he began to hear 9-year-old Charlie’s prayers again.
“God I know you made gay people,” and that began to be the leading theme in his life when he met who would be his future husband, Matthew Cole, before going to an Episcopal seminary.
The leading topic on campus when he attended seminary was human sexuality, and they were re-evaluating their policies on that topic. “Prior to my arrival there, the handbook said that they didn’t allow practicing homosexuals on campus, but I had practiced,” said Dupree.
“Not in the ways that may have jumped in your heads, I practiced by being more honest with myself, I began to let others in on the secret, even confiding in clergy, and that was terrifying because I didn’t know what they were going to say.”
Mostly he made a trust statement in God, he said, and that childhood prayer became all the more real as he now actually trusted in the boy who had the belief in the God who was fabulous enough to make a different kind of community.
Dupree briefly discussed theology. He said people talk about God in different frameworks, and he is thankful for the existence of queer theology.
The definition of queer theology that Dupree works with comes from Father Patrick Cheng, Episcopal priest, lawyer and theologian in New York City, and author of “Radical Love: Introduction to Queer Theology.”
“Queer theology erases boundaries by challenging traditional binaries,” Dupree said, “and another guy at University of Durham says that queer is that which seeks to outwit identity, and I love this.
“I love that the church is in a space where we are challenging and trying to outwit identity, it makes a lot of people nervous, and I’ve seen it, but I think it’s exciting and it is a reality that our church must face right now,” said Dupree.
The symposium was a half-day event that included break-out sessions and lunch and featured the Shower of Stoles exhibit, a project of the National LGBTQ Task Force on display in the gallery of the student center. It is a collection of more than a thousand liturgical stoles and other sacred items representing the lives of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people of faith.
The director of the Dr. Jesse R Peel Center, Mark Rasdorf, said that the idea of the symposium began in the Fall of 2019 when a group of faith leaders accepted an invitation to explore the possibility of creating an event that would allow them to delve into the intersection of faith and LGBTQ identities, and then the pandemic hit.
“Last summer, we decided to resume the conversation, our circle expanded to include voices from Atlantic, Beach Morehead, and Raleigh, and thus was born today’s Love One Another symposium,” said Rasdorf.