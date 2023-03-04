A minister who gave the opening speech at a regional faith symposium on LGBTQ inclusivity in Greenville said the reality that he carries daily is that he has always loved God, loved the church, and that he has always loved men.

“It’s only been recently that those realities have been allowed to orbit around the same space,” The Rev. Dr. Charles T. Dupree said at the Love One Another symposium hosted by the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center at ECU’s Main Campus Student Center. The Feb. 25 event was created to explore the intersection of faith traditions and LGBTQ identities.


