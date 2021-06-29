The body of a 65-year-old Greenville woman missing since December has been located and positively identified, the Greenville Police Department reported.
A person discovered the body of Vicky Diane Brantley, 65, on June 18 in the area of Mulberry Lane and Stonehenge Drive, near the area where Brantley was last seen alive, a news release said.
Investigators are confident the area the remains were found was searched by first responders and citizens numerous times, the release said.
Brantley was known to leave home for extended periods of time and suffered from possible cognitive impairments.
The cause of death is still to be determined; however, an examination of the remains conducted by the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed there were no obvious signs of trauma or injury.