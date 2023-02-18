The time to start is now if you are interested in raising your own swarm (officially called a kaleidoscope) of monarch butterflies. The time frame from preparing milkweed seeds to releasing an actual adult monarch is about nine months.

You probably have heard that monarch butterflies have to migrate an incredible distance to escape the winters in the United States, where they cannot survive. This is true and, in fact, monarchs that are born as far north as Quebec City, Canada, must travel 3,040 miles to reach the Oyamel Forest in the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve of the Sierra Madre Mountains, about 40 miles northwest of Mexico City.


Dave Gagnon is retired from the U.S. military and is a North Carolina wildlife rehabilatator.