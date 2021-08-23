Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Drive-through pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will distribute boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats 1-3 p.m. Tuesday. The pantry is held the first and fourth Tuesday of the month. Call 714-7373.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
- First Christian Church, 307 E. Third St., Washington, 1-5 p.m., Tuesday.
- Greene County Wellness Center, 84 Perry Drive, Snow Hill, 2-6 p.m., Wednesday.
- Harvest Church, 2020 W. 15th St., Washington, 1:30-6 p.m., Wednesday.
- Washington Assembly Of God, 2029 W. Fifth St., 2-6 p.m., Aug. 31.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39's weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Umbrella Market
The last Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market of the season is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Blood pressure screenings 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday. Walk-ins welcome.
- Jewelry Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. Cost is $5.
- Conversational Spanish 6:30-8:30 p.m, Thursdays, Aug. 26-Sept. 30.
- Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
- Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
- Wills and trusts class 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
- Virtual dementia tour 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
- iPhone Class, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
- Subtle Yoga Class 10-11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday every month.
- Financial Planning in Retirement, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.
- Know It, Control It: Blood Pressure Management 10-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 9.
- Crafting with the Grands, 2-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Cost: $3 per child.
- Android Phone Class, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
- Caregiver Coffee, 1-2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
- Blood pressure screening, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 14.
- How to be an Effective Grandparent seminar 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
- Advance care planning workshop, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
- Physical Therapy screening 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
- Gardening: Bad Garden Bugs 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
- Hearing screenings 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 16.
- Road to Resources: Falls Prevention, 3-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
- COA is sponsoring the West Virginia Train Adventure Trip, Sept. 20-23. Call 752-1717 for information.
- Jewelry 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Cost: $5
- Beginner wood carving, 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 23-Oct. 28. Cost: $35
- Spice Bouquet Cooking Class 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Cost: $25. Registration deadline Sept. 30.
- Deposits are now being taken for an eight-day, seven-night Alaska cruise, May 19-27 onboard Royal Carribean’s Ovation of the Seas. Call 752-1717 for information.
- Deposits are now being taken for a seven-day, six-night night trip to the beautiful Southwest, featuring the International Balloon Festival, Oct. 1-7, 2022. Call 752-1717 for information.
Street Summit
The Street Summit Job Fair with speaker Petey Pablo will be held 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. The event is presented by The Daily Drum and Walmart. Brown & Wood will provide pizza and Moore's Old Tyme Barbecue will provide barbecue. Many local businesses and employers are expected to participate. Call 258-6827.
‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will perform the musical comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26-28 and Sept. 2-4. Matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 28-29 and Sept. 4-5. Tickets are $15-$20 and are available at magnoliaartscenter.com.
Watermelon Festival
The Winterville Watermelon will return with amusements and more Thursday through Saturday, 324 Sylvania St. Vendors will offer rides, fan-favorite foods, crafts and commercial products. The grounds open at 5 p.m. Friday and feature performances Straightwire and Legacy Motown Review. Saturday's activities include a parade and performances by country artists The Justin West Band, Matt Stell and Lonestar starting at 6 p.m. To volunteer or sponsor contact Debbie Avery at 531-4590. Visit watermelonfest.com.
‘The Dreamer’
“The Dreamer,” a new chamber opera by Mark Taggart, composer, and Ann McCutchan, librettist, will premiere at a screening at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 in Fletcher Recital Hall. The opera, featuring a cast and chamber orchestra comprised of undergraduate students, graduate students and faculty members of the ECU School of Music has been filmed for the presentation, which is free. Face coverings will be required for the Fletcher audience. To view the premiere screening online, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/ECUSchoolOfMusicLive.
Concert
The Griffins will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain.
Sidewalk Prophets
Christian recording artists Sidewalk Prophets will be in concert from 7-10 p.m. on Aug. 29, at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Tickets for the Great Big Family Reunion Tour are $17.99 to $44.99. Visit swpgbfrt-greenvillenc.eventbrite.com.
Sketching class
Greene County Public Library, 221 Kingold Blvd., will host Color Outside the Lines at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30. This is a monthly sketching series that will allow patrons and guests to learn about different art styles. Call 252-747-3437 or visit www.neuselibrary.org.
Expungement clinic
N.C. Reentry Innovators for Success will have a free criminal record expungement clinic on Nov. 6. Limited slots available. Register by Sept. 1. Visit www.ncreentryinnovators.org to register or make a donation.
Newcomer's Club
The Newcomer's Club of Greenville will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane, Greenville. Lunch is $20 payable at the door. Reservations are requested and should be made on or before Sept. 1 by emailing newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Volunteer Fair
Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum will hold a volunteer fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 9. Information about volunteer opportunities and an introductory tour of the Village will be provided. Come out to learn how to help with events, tours and other projects. If you are interested in the history of rural eastern North Carolina, then this may be an exciting opportunity to contribute your time and energy. The Village is located at 4570 County Home Road, beside Pitt County Farmers’ Market. Coll or text Trish Worthington Cobb at 252-414-2869 for more information.
Summer Shindig
The Greenville Museum of Art will host its (End of) Summer Shindig fundraiser 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Greenville Museum of Art, 806 Evans St. The event will feature music by The Still Shakers, food from Moore's Old Tyme Barbeque, an open bar, lawn games, silent auction and raffle items, and general summer-themed merriment. Visit gmoa.org/events for tickets and more information.
Bookbag drive
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church is accepting donations for a bulk purchase of bookbags and supplies for students in the Pitt County Schools system through Sept. 12. Make checks payable to the church at 1001 Hooker Road, Greenville, 27834, or bring them to the church office. A presentation will be made in October. Call 756-4869.
Ballroom dancing
USA Dance of Greenville is holding ballroom dancing events 7-10 p.m. dates are Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. at the historic Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. General admission is $10. No partner is needed.
Bath Fest
Step back in time to the days when Blackbeard and his crew of scalawags called Bath home as pirates once again walk the streets of Historic Bath during Bath Fest on Sept. 18. The day’s events promise great fun as Blackbeard’s Crew occupies Bonner’s Point with hands-on history interpreting The Golden Age of Piracy. From 10 a.m. 3 p.m. art meets history at Bath Fest. Art and craft vendors selling their original works will line the streets while musical performances from traditional to symphonic to classic country take the stage at the Bonner House. Featured performers include Pitt Community College Symphony Orchestra playing at noon and Nashville recording artist David Lee Jones playing at 1 p.m. Art from Bath Elementary students also will be on display and civic groups will sell food. Visit www.bathfest.com, Bath Fest on Facebook and Instagram @bathfestnc.
Blessing of Badges
The third Interfaith Blessing of the Badges will take place at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the First Christian Church, 2810 14th St., Greenville. The event is organized by Interfaith Clergy Standing for Community for law enforcement and first responders in Pitt and Martin counties.
Riley’s Army
Riley’s Army, a nonprofit organization supporting families of area children who have cancer, will host the Glow for Gold Gala at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Holiday Inn ballroom, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include a cocktail reception, dinner, music and dancing. Tickets are $75 each. Registration deadline is Sept. 17. The Gold Bow campaign is underway, offering bows for $10 each to decorate neighborhoods for September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Visit rileysarmy.com/news-events.
Farmville Central reunion
The Farmville Central High School class of 1980 will hold its 40th reunion, delayed by one year, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Greenville Convention Center. Tickets are $100 per person $150 per couple. Pay with CashApp: $Farmville1980. Contact Cathy Dixon Brown at monet1213@gmail.com.
Arts of the Pamlico
The Arts of the Pamlico will hold its annual meeting and concert at 6 p.m on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The meeting will install the board of directors and thank membership and supporters. A brief update will be shared on operations and new programs, the Vaudeville Restoration Project, 50th Anniversary events in 2022, and more. A concert by the Chuck Phillips Band will follow. Email d.torrenceaop@gmail.com to join and learn more.
Domestic violence
The fourth Annual "DV Through a Child’s Eyes" luncheon to benefit The Center for Family Violence Prevention will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, at Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Alicen J. McGowan, Ph.D., author of the book “We Hid Under the Table,” will discuss life as a child witness of domestic violence. Doors open at 11 a.m. for networking as well as book and raffle ticket purchases. Lunch begins at noon and concludes by 1 p.m. Visit https://c4fvp.org/ for information and to purchase tickets.
BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will host its BBQ, Bluegrass & Brew at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at The Barn on Saint Andrews, 400 Saint Andrews. The event will feature The Still Shakers and support efforts to fight human trafficking. Visit encstophumantrafficking.org/2021-bbq-bluegrass-brew.
Legacy Days
The Grifton Museum is gearing up for its John Lawson Legacy Days to be held Oct. 29-30. The festival is a free, family-friendly event with history presentations and demonstrations, a cannon firing, exhibitors and more. For information call 524-0190, check them out on Facebook, and visit JohnLawsonLegacyDays.org.