Rain on Monday at the Greenville Convention Center did not dampen the campaign to inoculate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible in the quest to end COVID-19.
“This is a dose of hope,” said Dr. Mike Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health.
It was the first day of the largest mass-vaccination Greenville’s history. This week’s goal is to vaccinate 4,000 people. The convention center is set up to accommodate about 1,000 vaccinations a day.
Monday’s mood was lighthearted as people lined up to get registered, receive their shot and then recover, all which took an average of 30 minutes.
There was plenty of space for social distancing and people were screened for COVID-19 before they exited their cars to go inside to register.
“It could not be any better, really,” Waldrum said. “The only thing that hasn’t gone well is that it is raining. People have been so appreciative. We are so excited.”
Arthur E. Schupbach said while receiving the shot, “This is the beginning of the end, hopefully, of COVID-19.”
Administrating Schupbach’s shot was Brian Floyd, president of Vidant Medical Center and chief operating officer of Vidant Health, who also is a nurse.
“It is all hands on deck, right now,” said Brian Wudkwych, a media specialist at Vidant.
Schupbach said it was a fantastic feeling to get inoculated.
“I am really excited about it. I am so glad we have the vaccines available to us,” he said.
He and his wife retired to Greenville about four years ago. He said he has lost two friends to the virus.
“I just wish we could have had this (vaccine) sooner. Without a doubt it is the thing you want to do,” he said.
He said friends in his age group, scattered across the country, are having hard a time getting the vaccine.
Schupbach, like most, is ready to have life back as it was pre-COVID.
“The sooner we can eliminate the deadly virus, the better,” he said. “The whole COIVD thing has changed our lives dramatically, and not for the better. (My wife and I) don’t socialize at all. Thank God neither of us has come down with anything.”
Schupbach encouraged everyone get the shot.
“I would say there is nothing to be afraid of. The vaccine has been proven. I would heartily recommend it to anyone on the fence about taking it.”
Schupbach received the Pfizer vaccine and will return on Feb. 15 for a second dose.
“The rollout here has been wonderful,” he said. “They way they have it orchestrated — getting people in and moved through efficiently. It is a friendly, positive experience.”
Waldrum credited the collaboration with East Carolina University, Pitt County and Vidant.
“We have a team that does a lot of our planning and logistics and they just threw themselves at this project and really knocked this out,” he said.
“Right now we are planning on serving 800 to 1,000 people a day. One of the things we think is really important is we are not giving out appointments unless we know we have vaccine.”
Waldrum said as time goes on, the hospital should know the amount of vaccine it is receiving on Thursdays.
“We will get into a rhythm of opening the schedule on Thursday night or Friday morning, and filling appointments for the next week,” he said.
Eventually, the plan is to inoculate 3,000 people a day at the convention center.
“If we can get the supply, that is what we are shooting for,” Waldrum said.
Vidant also plans to open facilities and pop-up centers across the east.
“Last week we opened up vaccinations in Wilson, Tarboro and Kinston. We have 29 counties we are working with. We serve a rural area, so we want to take vaccines to where people are,” Waldrum said.
He said they plan to be at the convention center into summer.
“We are going to be in this long-term for multiple months. We want to build a sustainable model,” Waldrum said.
He said volunteer support has been strong, but help will be necessary long term.
“We need sustained engagement to make it happen,” he added.
Waldrum said there was a lot of positive emotion during Monday’s event.
“The music is playing — it is a lot of fun. Everybody is just excited. Our society we’ve all been through this really hard time. So this is a dose of hope and people feel that,” he said.
But he also cautioned the pandemic is far from over.
“We still have families that are being impacted. Cases are down in the hospital, so, things seem to be turning. But, now is the time to push the same message I have been — masking, social distancing, no gathering,” Waldrum said. “Let’s get the firehose turned on and let’s put this thing out.”
Another Pitt death
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported that at least one more person from Pitt County had died as a result of the virus, raising the toll to 70. Further information about the death was withheld.
New cases of the virus over the seven days between Jan. 19-25 fell from the previous week with 763 total, an average of about 109 a day.
A total of 835 new cases of the virus were recorded locally between Jan. 12-18, an average of 119 cases a day. That was up from 594 the previous week, about 85 cases a day. There were 1,116 new cases between Dec. 29-Jan. 4, about 159 a day.
As of Monday 14,796 cases had been recorded in Pitt County since March. The Pitt County Health Department reported that 13,128 people are presumed recovered with 1,598 active cases.
Vidant Health reported 194 people were hospitalized as of Sunday in its facilities, down from 203 this time last week. Statewide hospitalizations have dropped steadily from a high of 3,992 on Jan. 13 to 3,287 on Sunday.
About 10 percent of tests statewide were positive on Saturday, the most recent date for the data. The number was at nearly 11 percent in Pitt County.
Statewide, daily new cases have continued to trend downward since a high of 11,581 cases on Jan. 9. New cases dropped to 4,058 on Jan. 19 and they were at 4,633 on Monday. The statewide total since march was at 723,445 on Monday.
East Carolina University on Monday reported 25 new cases between Saturday and Monday and 124 over the last seven days. A total 0f 140 students were in quarantine on and off of campus.
Pitt County Schools on Friday had five on-campus cases of the virus at four schools between Jan. 15-21 and that four staff members and 31 students were under quarantine. A running 14-day total of combining campus cases with known off-campus cases totaled 81 on Monday.
A DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities on Monday listed two new ongoing outbreaks Spring Arbor and Universal Health Care in Greenville. River Oak Assisted Living was removed from the listing. Following is a breakdown:
- Ayden Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: one staff and one resident.
- Brookdale West Arlington Boulevard: two residents.
- Care One Assisted Living Greenville: three staff and two residents, up from two staff and two residents.
- Cypress Glen Retirement Community Memory Care: two staff and 12 residents, up from two staff and nine residents.
- East Carolina Rehab and Wellness: two staff members
- MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center: 44 staff and 54 residents; one staff death and two resident deaths.
- PruittHealth Farmville: 28 staff, 41 residents.
- Tar River — RHA Services: 12 staff.
- Universal Health Care: 15 staff, 34 residents.
- Spring Arbor: six staff and one resident
State officials on Saturday also reported the first case in North Carolina of a more contagious strain of the coronavirus that was first detected in the United Kingdom in December.
Officials said in a news release Saturday that the B.1.1.7 variant was identified in a sample from an adult in Mecklenburg County. No other details about the person were released.
As of Friday almost 200 cases of B.1.1.7 had been reported in 21 states.
Health officials have said that early data suggest that the variant may be more contagious than other variants of the virus, but that the current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be effective against it.