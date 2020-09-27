A Monopoly-like game developed by the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will give shoppers a chance to win $500 prizes and a grand prize of $1,000 while supporting local business during the holiday season.
The Support Local-Opoly game board is set for downloading on Monday at the chamber’s website. It will feature 50 restaurants, shops and services that offer great products for holiday gifts and for everyday value, said Kate Teel, the chamber’s president.
Shoppers who turn in receipts or vouchers to the chamber from all five businesses in a color-coded property group will be entered into a drawing for $500. The board will contain 10 property groups, each with its own $500 drawing.
Each property group entry also will be entered into the $1,000 grand prize drawing, so people who shop enough to enter all 10 property drawings increase their chances to win the grand prize. The drawings will be broadcast on Facebook Live at 9 a.m. on Dec. 7.
“This is going to be a lot of fun,” Teel said on Friday. “There is no reason not support local businesses this season, so we are doing what we can to incentivize it.”
The pandemic has dealt a blow restaurants, retailers and other businesses that call Pitt County home, she said. In some cases, they also are battling competition from huge online retailers like Amazon.
But local businesses have adapted on both fronts to provide excellent service, Teel said, whether it’s through their own online offerings, curbside services and more traditional in-store offerings but with safety precautions to mitigate COVID-19 risks.
“Now, more than ever before, the support we give to our local businesses is critical to their success, and the future of our businesses today impacts the opportunities we all have tomorrow,” Teel said.
The game board, sponsored by the chamber, Greenville Utilities Commission and Taft Family Ventures, will be available Monday at greenvillenc.org/shoplocal.
Play begins Thursday by visiting the business on the board and saving the receipt or voucher from the visit. Business range from restaurants like Main & Mill and Luna Pizza to retailers like Fleet Feet, the Painted Peacock and Bostic-Sugg, and to services like Orange Theory and Sawyer Fun Park.
The game will end on Dec. 4, with all receipts due back by 3 p.m. at the chamber offices, 302 S. Greene St. in downtown Greenville.
Each of the property blocks is sponsored by chamber members: Beauty Bar Medispa, Belk, Blue Ox Games, Earp Dentistry, Fresh Vibes, Polly Piland State Farm, Sam Jones BBQ, Wasabi 88 and Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau. The grand prize is sponsored by The Heather Stepp Real Estate Group.
“While shopping and dining is usually at an all-time high during the holiday season, the chamber, along with our businesses, realizes the challenges and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in our local community. We stand with our business community and look forward to encouraging local shopping, dining and services and hope to make an impact with increased locally purchased items,” said Teel.
For more information on the Support Local-Opoly game, visit greenvillenc.org/shoplocal or contact the chamber directly at 752-4101 or chamber@greenvillenc.org.