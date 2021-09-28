Details are scarce on a collision that seriously injured a moped driver in Greenville.
At 11:54 a.m. Tuesday ,the Greenville Police Department put out an alert on social media about a crash at Arlington and Greenville boulevards. A moped and a car collided, according to the post.
Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the department, said that the driver of the moped was seriously injured but was expected to survive.
The police department’s Traffic Safety Unit was on scene at the time of the collision. The road was closed for an undetermined amount of time.
At 3:36 p.m. a second crash occurred at the same intersection when a black pickup truck collided with the side of a silver car. No information was available on that wreck, but the driver of the pickup truck was seen exiting the vehicle and indicating that they were uninjured.