After a relatively slow start, candidate filing for 2021 municipal elections in Pitt County picked up on Friday.
The Pitt County Board of Elections reported five people filed as candidates in 11 contests across seven towns. Eleven people had filed in the five days prior to Friday.
“It’s going slow, but I think that’s because it’s basically a holiday week, the Fourth of July. I think a lot of folks have been out of town or had a lot going on,” said Dave Davis, Pitt County elections director. “I expect next week to be a little busier.”
Filing for office opened on July 2 and continues through noon on July 16 for Bethel, Farmville, Fountain, Grifton, Grimesland, Simpson and Winterville. Filing for Ayden candidates begins on July 26 and runs until Aug. 13. Falkland won’t have an election this year.
Greenville and about three dozen more North Carolina municipalities must postpone elections until March because 2020 census information necessary for redistricting won’t be available until late summer or early fall.
Fountain, which will have the mayor and three council seats on its ballot, is the only community that had no candidates file as of Friday. Also, no one has filed for the three seats on the Candlewick Area Sanitary District board.
Winterville has a contested mayoral race, with two candidates on the ballot. Two people also have filed as candidates in contest for two seats.
Farmville has a slate of candidates for it mayoral and two commissioner seats but no contested elections.
Candidate filings
Bethel Mayor
- Gloristine Brown (I)
Bethel Board of Commissioners (5 seats)
- Ferrell Blount (I)
- Thomas W. Lilley (I)
Farmville Mayor
- John O. Moore (I)
Farmville Board of Commissioners (2 seats)
- David Lee Shackleford (I)
- Alma Cobb Hobbs (I)
Grifton Mayor
- Billy Ray Jackson (I)
Grifton Board of Commissioners (2 seats, 1 unexpired term)
- Raymond Oakes (I)
Grimesland Board of Aldermen (5 seats)
- Ted Bowles (I)
- Eleanor H. Farr (I)
Simpson Mayor
- Richard C. Zeck (I)
Simpson Village Council (3 seats)
- Dianne Thomas (I)
Winterville Mayor
- Tucker Moore
- Veronica W. Roberson
Winterville Town Council (2 seats)
- Brandy M. Daniels
- Johnny Moye (I)
“I” stands for incumbent.