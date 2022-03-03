Candidates continued filing for elections in local school board and Greenville City Council races, along with state legislative and congressional contests on Wednesday.
The Greenville City Council picked up its third contested race when financial planner Nathan Cohen filed to run in the council’s District 3 race. Cohen, who is serving his second term on the city’s Board of Adjustment, is running against former councilwoman Marion Blackburn.
Greenville City Council consists of five districts and one at-large seat, along with a mayor, all which are on the ballot. District 3 encompasses an area starting at Evans Street eastward to Riverstone Drive. It’s largely made up of the Tar River University neighborhood along with an area north of the Tar River along Sunnyside Drive.
Blackburn said she wants to advocate for smart planning, new economic development, downtown growth, parks, greenways and animal protection.
Cohen said he wants to focus on public safety, stable management and neighborhood cohesion.
Will Bell, who currently holds the District 3 seat, filed Tuesday to run for the at-large seat.
The Greenville City Council election was postponed from November because delays in the release of U.S. Census data kept the council from completing its decennial redistricting on time.
Lee Williamson of Winterville filed Wednesday as a candidate for the Pitt County Board of Education District 5 seat. Jennifer Hodgson of Greenville earlier filed as a candidate for that seat.
The board of education is made up of nine members. Districts 1, 2, 5 and 7 will be on this year’s ballot and all have contested elections.
While school board candidates file now, their election won’t be held until November.
Additional candidates also filed in the state legislative and congressional races.
Charles “Drock” Vincent has filed as a Republican candidate in the State House District 8 race. If he becomes the only Republican to file, he will face the winner of the Democratic primary between Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown and Sharon McDonald Evans.
The 1st Congressional District contest also saw an additional Republican and Democrat join their respective primaries.
Will Aiken of Warrenton filed Wednesday, joining Brent Roberson, Sandy Roberson and Brad Murphy is the Republican primary. State Sen. Erica D. Smith joined state Rep. Don Davis and Jullian C. Bishop Sr. in the Democratic primary.
The primaries are scheduled for May 17.
The filing period ends at noon Friday for local, state and congressional elections.