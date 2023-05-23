...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Hiring more lifeguards will allow the City of Greenville to offer additional hours and weeks at its Outdoor Recreational Center beginning Memorial Day weekend.
The addition of eight lifeguards is allowing the City of Greenville to increase the number of hours and days its Aquatics Outdoor Center will be open starting Memorial Day weekend.
Recreation and Parks Director Don Octigan reported on the new schedule in a memorandum to Greenville City Council earlier this month.
Octigan said hiring additional lifeguards, along with program planning, will create a “busy summer” at the outdoor center at Thomas Foreman Park, 400 Nash St.
This is the second season that this pool — built to replace the deteriorating former pool located on Myrtle Avenue near Guy Smith Stadium — has been open.
“This summer the pool will be open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, compared to last summer (and) operating the pool June 4 through Aug. 13,” Octigan said.
The staff created the extension by offering weekend swimming during the first and last three weeks of the season.
The weekend only dates are:
May 27-29
June 3-4
June 10-11
Aug. 19-20
Aug. 26-27
Sept. 2-4.
The normal operation weeks, Tuesday-Sunday, will run from June 13 to Aug. 13.
The public swim hours are:
Tuesday-Friday: 1:30-6 p.m.
Saturday: Noon-5 p.m.
Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Monday: Closed.
The outdoor pool’s daily fee is $4 for city residents and $6 for nonresidents. Children younger than 1 are free with a paying adult.
Season passes also are available. They are $40 for an individual resident and $60 for an individual non-resident.
A family living in Greenville with up to six members can get a $70 pass. A family living outside the city must pay $105 for a six-person pass.
The aquatic center includes a 165,000-gallon pool, six competition-style lap lanes and a two-story water slide that twists and turns its way into a catch basin. There also is a 4,000-square foot bath house with lockers and a shade area.
The pool’s maximum capacity during public swim hours is 150, Octigan said.
The city currently has 37 lifeguards on its payroll, he said. That includes eight individuals who completed the city’s lifeguard in training program.
“The number of lifeguards currently on payroll allow staff to balance the schedule and provide consistent work hours for employees, while also providing adequate time off as needed,” Octigan said.
Along with the public swim hours, the pool is hosting departmental and community camps between June 11 and Aug. 13 from 10 a.m.to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Swim lessons are offered for individuals aged 6 months through adulthood. Fourteen group swim lessons are planned at the outdoor center this summer.
The center’s pool also will host three swim meets this summer, Octigan said.