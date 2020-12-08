COVID-19’s official death toll in Pitt County rose by 10 people over the weekend to a total of 58 as daily new cases continued to surge, according to state data.
The surge locally and statewide prompted Vidant Health CEO Micheal Waldrum to warn Pitt County commissioners that more deaths are coming with record increases in COVID patients.
“We can do nothing to stop that reality,” Waldrum said. “The question for us is can we stop that trajectory between now and when there is a solution to the pandemic.”
There have been 338 deaths related to COVID-19 across the Vidant Health system since March, Waldrum said.
The system on Monday had a record 158 patients with COVID-19 admitted to all its facilities with 88 at Vidant Medical Center.
Vidant Health also is seeing the highest level of ventilator use since the pandemic began. Patients on ventilators have the greatest chance of dying, Waldrum said.
There are 36 patients currently in intensive care beds, he said.
As Waldrum encouraged the county commissioners and members of the audience to wear their masks, wash their hands and avoid gatherings, he talked about a workplace Christmas gathering he witnessed where no one was taking precautions.
In that setting, there would be a 100 percent chance of COVID-19 spreading if someone was infected, he said.
The spread would lead to hospitalization in three weeks, Waldrum said. If a person ended up in intensive care, on a ventilator, they would be dead in two weeks, on average.
“I very much encourage no gatherings of people,” Waldrum said. The latest reported Pitt County deaths occurred between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, according to limited data posted Sunday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on its COVID-19 dashboard. One person each died on Nov. 25, 26, 27 and Dec. 2 and two people died on Dec. 6.
Three more deaths were reported by the state on Saturday and one was reported on Friday. Four were reported on Nov. 27, accounting for 14 deaths confirmed over 10 days.
At least 13 county residents have died overall in November, according to state data. Eleven died in October.
The state in November began withholding data about the age, gender and race of people who died, obscuring the public’s ability to see the full toll of the virus.
The news comes after the county on Thursday recorded its single-day high for new virus cases. The 190 case total surpassed the last single-day high of 163 on Aug. 27, part of a surge related to the return of East Carolina University students.
The county recorded 72 cases on Saturday, 186 on Sunday and 100 on Monday. A total of 8,741 cases have now been recorded in the county since March.
The Pitt County Health Department estimates that 7,440 people have recovered from the illness while 1,243 cases are active.
Between Dec. 1-7, Pitt County recorded a total of 806 new COVID cases, pushing the daily average of cases to 115 from 62 the week before. Between Nov. 23-30, 437 cases were recorded and 457 cases were recorded the week before.
North Carolina recorded 34,850 cases between Nov. 30-Dec. 7, up from 25,318 cases the previous week. The daily average increased from 3,616 cases to 4,979 cases.
The state also recorded another record high for cases in a single day on Sunday with the total rising to 6,438, surpassing the 6,018 new cases on Saturday.
The state reported positive test rates were 10.5 percent on Saturday, the latest date for which data was available. About 9.7 percent of tests conducted in Pitt County were positive.
Hospitalizations remained at all-time highs with 2,240 COVID cases in the hospital on Sunday, the latest date for which data was available. Vidant Health also reported an all-time high with 158 people hospitalized at its facilities with COVID.
ECU on Monday reported 12 new employee cases between Nov. 29-Dec. 5, up from seven cases the week before. Fourteen new student cases were reported between Nov.29-Dec. 5, up from five the week before. Classes ended on Nov. 17.
Pitt County Schools on Friday reported its highest number of school affected cases. The system had 24 cases between Nov. 26 and Dec. 3. That’s six more than the previous high of 18, reported last week.
A DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities showed new outbreaks at three facilities in Pitt County. CareOne Assisted Living of Greenville was removed from the list. During the outbreak 12 staff, 24 resident cases and five resident deaths were reported at CareOne.
Ayden Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Universal Health Care-Greenville and Brookdale West Arlington Boulevard were added to the ongoing outbreaks list. Following is a breakdown of each of the new and ongoing outbreaks.
- Ayden Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: One staff and one resident.
- Brookdale West Arlington Boulevard: two residents.
- MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center: 29 staff, 35 residents, one staff death and two resident deaths.
- PruittHealth Farmville: 28 staff, 41 residents.
- Red Oak Assisted Living: Seven staff, 41 residents.
- Tar River- RHA Services: Eight staff members.
- Universal Health Care/ Greenville: 11 staff, six residents.