Trysten Culler, an environmental health major at ECU, volunteers in the community garden during ECU’s 2020 MLK Day of Service event. Hundreds of ECU students traveled across Pitt County to volunteer.

March and rally

The annual march and rally to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s support of social and economic justice will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at C.M. Recreation Center, 400 Nash St. The event is led by the Coalition Against Racism, the North of the River Association, the Free James Richardson Innocence Campaign and other organizations. After assembling, the group will march to the Pitt County Courthouse with a permit for vehicles to follow the march. A People’s Feast will be celebrated at the Moyewood Community Center, 1710 W. Third Street immediately following the March. Contact Don Cavellini, at 258-1602 for more information.